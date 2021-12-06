Modi-Putin Summit: India Likely To Discuss Free Trade With Eurasian Economic Union

As India will host Russian President Vladimir Putin for the annual India-Russia summit on Monday, New Delhi is likely to discuss the free trade agreement with the Moscow-led Eurasia Economic Union, according to Republic Media Sources. In addition to Russia, the EAEU includes, Belarus, Armenia, Kyrgyzstan and Kazakhstan and the combined GDP is around USD 5 trillion. India and Russia have set a target of $30 billion in bilateral trade by 2025.

In 2020, India and Russia had discussed the Free Trade Agreement and Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Putin's meeting in New Delhi on Monday will give FTA a major push. India will also discuss defence relations with Moscow as New Delhi attempts to balance its ties with the United States.

India and Russia have a long history of close relations. However, recently, India's ties with the US have deepened, which is critical for countering China. Russia, meanwhile, has shown reservations over the formation of QUAD, involving India, the US, Australia and Japan to counter China's growing influence in the India-Pacific region.

India and Russia hold 2+2 dialogue; discuss several issues

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar and Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Monday held 2+2 Ministerial Dialogue with Russia's Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov and Defence Minister Sergei Shoigu. Taking to Twitter, Singh said," India-Russia defence engagements have progressed in an unprecedented manner in recent times. We hope Russia will remain a major partner for India in these challenging circumstances."

Sources informed that India signed a contract with Russia for procurement of 6,01,427, 7.63x39mm assault rifles through Indo-Russia rifles Pvt Ltd, a special purpose joint venture. Another agreement was inked on the protocol on amending agreement on cooperation in the field of Kalashnikov series small arms manufacturing dated February 18, 2019.

