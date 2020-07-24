'Modi' Rakhis A Hit This Season As India Boycotts Chinese Products

Amid the escalating call for boycotting Chinese products, this Raksha Bandhan, the nation seems to be ditching Chinese Rakhis and opting for indigenous products.

In the new collection of Rakhis in the market this year, a big hit is the Modi Rakhi. To promote indigenous Rakhi, the Confederation of All India Traders has launched "Hindustani Rakhi" campaign and on this theme, traders' body has launched Modi Rakhi which is now in high demand across the nation.

"Prime Minister Narender Modi has launched the campaign of "Atam Nirbhar Bharat" and while keeping this in mind Modi Rakhi has been launched so that the message of self dependent India reaches out to every household. It will be a big jolt to Chinese products and will encourage people to buy Indian Made Rakhis. We launched Modi Rakhi in Delhi which is now gaining momentum across the nation and we are getting numerous calls demanding Modi Rakhi in large numbers" Said Praveen Khandelwal, National secretary, CAIT.

"This initiative is giving employment to women and empowering them. In the true sense, we can call it a move towards self-dependent India which also promotes Vocal for Local campaign of PM Modi. Traders across the nation are really excited and are determined to fulfill the call of Aatma Nirbhar Bharat given by Prime Minister," added Khandelwal

Restrictions on public procurement

Government of India has already imposed restrictions on public procurement on bidders from countries which share a land border with India on grounds of defence of India and national security which is seen as major action by Government against China.

In a statement released by the Ministry of Finance, the govt highlighted restrictions on Public Procurement from certain countries

"The Government of India today amended the General Financial Rules 2017 to enable the imposition of restrictions on bidders from countries which share a land border with Indian grounds of defence of India, or matters directly or indirectly related thereto including national security. The Department of Expenditure has, under the said Rules, issued a detailed Order on public procurement to strengthen the defence of India and national security," read the statement released by the Ministry of Finance.

