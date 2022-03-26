'Modi Story': 'Whole Country Is Family' To 'simplicity', Citizens Recall Encounter With PM

Bharatiya Janta Party (BJP) leaders on Saturday tweeted about "The Modi Story", a web portal on Prime Minister Modi's journey, told by several personalities from different walks of life. According to the Twitter handle of 'The Modi Story', it is 'An initiative to bring forward Narendra Modi’s inspiring life story, through the eyes of those who have caught a glimpse into his life.' The Twitter handle claims that the website is a volunteer-driven initiative. It was inaugurated by Sumitra Gandhi Kulkarni, granddaughter of Mahatma Gandhi.

Launch of MODI STORY portal at the hands of Smt.Sumitra Gandhi Kulkarni, granddaughter of Mahatma Gandhi and a longtime friend of Shri Narendra Modi.



"Gandhiji taught us to be the change we wish to see for Bharat. Modi is that change", she says.



With many stories related to PM Modi being shared by several people on the website, let's drive into some of the stories narrated by the "co-travellers of PM Modi".

'Rs.11 Donation'

In her video posted on 'The Modi Story," former MP Sudha Yadav recalls the time when Narendra Modi donated a small sum of Rs.11 to her election campaign in 1999. She said Modi donated Rs. 11 that his mother gave him when he once visited her. She further said that not only did he give his mother's money, he even asked BJP workers to donate to her election campaign.

While recalling an incident when PM Modi was Chief Minister of Gujarat, former Union Finance Secretary Hasmukh Adhia said PM Modi has the ability to appreciate the good in people. "He (Modi) told me about a peon. He says, "His name is Pratap, and his handwriting is good." I felt ashamed as sometimes we don't even know the names of our peons." He said Modi not only knew the name of his peon, but he also knew about his personal qualities.

'Moved by his simplicity'

Olympic gold medalist Neeraj Chopra also recalled his meeting with PM Modi and revealed that when he first met PM Modi, it didn't feel like he was talking to the Prime Minister of India & that he was extremely cordial with everyone present. Praising PM Modi for bringing good changes in Indian sports, he said, "He asks the country to cheer for us. He also greets everyone, regardless of whether they have won a medal or not." He was moved by Narendra Modi’s simplicity.

Indian Paralympian Deepa Malik narrated an incident when PM Modi shielded her from people. While attending an event in Rashtrapati Bhavan, she said, "All of a sudden, people tried to reach out to him over me. PM Modi quickly placed a hand behind my head and protected me from people falling on me."

While remembering the dark days of a national emergency in India, Rohit Agrawal, who lives in Gujarat, says that Narendra Modi lived with us disguised as "Sardarji" during the emergency time. He said Modi even tricked a policeman while dressed as 'sardarji'.

'Whole country is my family'

Sharda Prajati, a resident of Chandigarh, remembers her meeting with PM Modi. In her video posted on "The Modi Story", she says, "The PM told me, 'I don't get tired of working because I consider the whole country as my own.' Gujarat businessman Jayparakh Desai revealed how PM Modi was tech-savvy even in the 70s. "He had a sound recorder, a small electronic alarm device. He always kept himself updated with technology," Desai said.

The event that changed the course of PM Modi's life

Anil Raval, a doctor in Gujarat, narrated a tale that changed the course of PM Modi's life. "One day, he visited a swayamsevak's hut for food as he was also a swayamsevak and it was the norm. It was a family of three, the swayamsevak, his wife, and their small kid. The family was poor but still gave him half a roti of Bajra and a bowl of milk," Rawal said. He further spoke about how Modi felt that the kid was hungry as he was continuously looking at the bowl of milk. "He said, "I have already eaten something and then handed the milk bowl to the mother of the kid. The kid drank the milk immediately," Rawal said. Doctor Rawal said that this event made him think about the difficult situations in which people in the country live, "and at that moment he decided to work for the welfare and upliftment of the people."

'Then come back'

Dhrummi Bhatt, who was an NRI in America, says that when she met PM Modi and said in Gujarati that he inspired her to do something for the country. PM Modi responded to her, "Then come back". Dhrummi said that it took her three months to wrap up her things in the US, and after that she returned back to the country, inspired by Modi to serve India.

Vanitaben Patel from Modasa, Gujarat spoke about Modi's help in letting her complete her graduation. She said at a time when a woman's education was rare, institutes were far away and her family did not allow her to go there, "Modi provided his contact and because of him, I completed my graduation."

Rajkot resident Kaushik Shukla narrated a tale when Modi's prompt action got the miscreant arrested. He said when some miscreants set the Garba venue on fire, PM Modi swiftly ordered police to grab them. "Immediately, in 30 minutes, the miscreants were caught," he said.

'Enthusiastic person'

Indu Bhushan, the former CEO of Ayushman Bharat, shares his three-year experience with Prime Minister Modi. He said, "Modi is such an enthusiastic person that he asks maximum questions while presenting a new concept to him." He further added, "Even if other participants of a meeting get tired, Modi sits there patiently for hours. He gives and asks continuous suggestions to improve schemes like Aayushman Bharat."

Pullela Gopichand is an experienced badminton player and coach opines that Indian sports have witnessed extraordinary change under the leadership of Narendra Modi. As PM, Narendra Modi takes valued suggestions and opinions from sportsmen and experts very often.