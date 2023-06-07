‘Modi Surname’ Case: Gujarat HC Likely To Pronounce Verdict On Rahul Gandhi’s Plea

The Gujarat High Court on June 7, is likely to pronounce its verdict on a plea filed by Rahul seeking a stay on conviction in the ‘Modi surname’ case. In the last hearing, the Gujarat High Court had denied interim relief to former Waynad Member of Parliament. He then approached the High Court to seek a stay on conviction in the ‘Modi surname’ case. However, the court quashed his plea and declined to grant him interim relief. The HC said it will pass its final order after summer vacation.

Pertinently, the Gujarat HC on May 2, refused to grant interim relief to the former Congress supremo after his counsel Abhishek Manu Singhvi cited ‘extreme urgency’ and urged the HC for an interim relief or a final order during the last hearing in April. He contested on the ground that there was hardly any element of criminal defamation in the case and that his client was a first-time offender. The complainant’s lawyer stated if the disqualified MP cannot apologise for his defamatory utterances, then he should also not approach the HC for stay of conviction.

Stay in conviction to pave way for reinstatement as MP

Post the final arguments, Justice Hemant Prachchhak said, no interim stay can be given to Rahul Gandhi at this stage in the defamation case and scheduled the next hearing after the summer vacation. If the defamation case is quashed, it will clear the path for him to be reinstated as an MP.

Justice Prachchhak said, he will pass a final order only after going through the records and proceedings, and posted the matter for verdict after reopening of the HC post-summer vacation, which will be from May 8 to June 3.

Why Rahul Gandhi was stripped off his post as a parliamentarian?

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi was disqualified from his position as a Member of Parliament after his conviction in a defamation case. He was disqualified in accordance with Article 102(1)(e) of the Indian Constitution read with Section 8 of the Representation of People Act, 1951.