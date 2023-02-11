Modi To Inaugurate First Section Of Delhi-Mumbai Expressway In Rajasthan Tomorrow

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit Rajasthan on February 12 where he will dedicate the Delhi – Dausa – Lalsot section of India’s longest, 246 Km Delhi-Mumbai Expressway to people. He will also lay the foundation stone of 247 kilometres of National Highway project, that will be developed at a cost of more than Rs 5940 crore.

During the Karnataka visit on February 13, Prime Minister Modi will inaugurate the Aero India 2023 in Bengaluru. The event will see the participation of more than 80 countries with 65 CEOs of global and Indian OEMs are also likely to participate.

PM Modi to launch section of Delhi-Mumbai Expressway in Rajasthan

The Delhi-Mumbai express highway has been developed at a cost of more than Rs 12,150 crore. The operationalization of this section will reduce the travel time from Delhi to Jaipur from 5 hours to around 3.5 hours and provide a major boost to economic development of the entire region.

Delhi Mumbai Expressway will be India’s longest expressway with length of 1,386 km. It will pass through six states and will also serve 93 PM Gati Shakti Economic Nodes, 13 Ports, 8 Major Airports and 8 multi-modal logistics parks (MMLPs) along with spurs to new upcoming greenfield airports such as Jewar Airport, Navi Mumbai Airport and JNPT port.

Aero India 2023 inauguration in Bengaluru on Feb 13

After Rajasthan, Prime Minister will visit Karnataka on February 13 and inaugurate the 14th edition of Aero India 2023 at Air Force Station, Yelahanka in Bengaluru. The theme of Aero India 2023 is “The Runway to a Billion Opportunities'.

The event will promote export of indigenous air platforms like Light Combat Aircraft (LCA)-Tejas, HTT-40, Dornier Light Utility Helicopter (LUH), Light Combat Helicopter (LCH) and Advanced Light Helicopter (ALH).

Aero India 2023 will witness participation by more than 80 countries. Ministers of about 30 countries and 65 CEOs of global and Indian OEMs are likely to participate in Aero India 2023.