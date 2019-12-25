'Modi-Xi Summit Charted Course For Steady Growth Of India-China Ties': Chinese Minister

Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi on Tuesday asserted that the second informal summit between Indian Prime Minister Modi and Chinese President Jinping in 2019 charted a course for the steady growth of relations between New Delhi and Bejing. According to media reports, Wang Yi commented on the Modi-Xi summit when asked about China's achievement in neighbourhood diplomacy this year. Modi-Xi summit was held in Tamil Nadu’s historic town Mamallapuram this year during October.

Responding to the questions asked by media, Wang Yi said, “We have improved and developed relations with our neighbours in an all-round way. President Xi Jinping and Prime Minister Narendra Modi had a successful second summit in Chennai and charted the course for the steady growth of China-India relations.” The transcript of the statement was later released by the Chinese foreign ministry.

Second informal summit after Wuhan

PM Modi hosted Chinese President Xi Jinping for the second informal summit after Wuhan at Mamallapuram in Tamil Nadu. During the summit, both leaders held five hours of discussions apart from exploring the historic seaport. In the meeting, they discussed issues related to terrorism and radicalization and tried to identify potential areas for investment. The second day was marked by PM Modi’s one-on-one meeting with the Chinese President. This was followed by delegation-level talks where both PM Modi and Xi Jinping discussed ways to further strengthen India-China relations.

Chinese Ambassador to India called the meet a big success.

Just after both, the leaders concluded the second informal summit at Tamil Nadu's Mamallapuram, Chinese Ambassador to India Sun Weidong called the meet a big success. Taking to Twitter, the Chinese ambassador exclaimed from Wuhan to Chennai, India and China stand together. He expressed his hope for the joint partnership between the two nations. "From Wuhan to Chennai, from Yangtze river to the Ganges, China & India join hands and stand together. Dragon and Elephant have a tango. Let us jointly work for a better future of our country and people, and the world at large," Weidong said. He also thanked India for 'gracious hospitality'.

