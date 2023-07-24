Modus Operandi Unraveled: How Over Rs 600 Crore Were Siphoned Out Of Country

Delhi Police's Special Cell registered an FIR in October 2021 regarding a syndicate that channeled money obtained through various criminal activities out of the country. This included Proceeds of Crime ( POC) obtained through illegal Chinese loan apps, illegal online gamings and also illegal bettings.

The wide network of this syndicate can be gauged from the fact that the case was first taken over by Delhi Police in October 2021. It was later transferred to the Enforcement Directorate ( ED) that is probing the matter and recently made an arrest on July 13.

From the documents that have been accessed by Republic Digital, it is mentioned categorically how accused persons, the fraudulent companies created by them on the pretext of forged documents were involved in opening of bank accounts both within and outside country and have taken out funds to the tune of Rs 338 crore.

To begin with, fake identities like Aadhaar, PAN cards and Voter ID cards were used for creating shell firms and opening multiple bank accounts.

In continuation to this, shell firms were also opened in Hong Kong, China, UAE, Singapore and Malaysia. The money that was deposited in Indian bank accounts was then successfully routed through RTGS/ NEFT.

The probe in this case by the agencies led them to get hold of Ashish Kumar Verma. It was found that Ashish along with the accomplices were able to create 18 shell firms and multiple accounts not only in private but also public banks.

Investigations have also revealed that Ashish is one among many in this huge syndicate that was successfully taking out hundreds of crores from the country.

As per law enforcement officials the other major characters involved in this crime of money laundering included Praveen Kumar based in Dubai who was involved in creating fake firms abroad, and Vipin Batra who used to be in touch with Ashish and gave him directions on how the modus operandi had to be implemented. Vipin Batra was recently arrested by the ED on July 13. He is being interrogated.

The mastermind of this syndicate is said to be Pawan Thakur, a Dubai-based bookie and an international Hawala operator. As per law enforcement officials, he is the mastermind in incorporating entities within India as well in foreign countries for remitting funds from India and receiving such funds in foreign bank accounts.

Thakur used to provide forged documents to Vipin Batra who in turn used to send these documents to Ashish Kumar Verma for executing outward remittances. Thakur used to incorporate entities in foreign countries on the backing of passports of several Indian individuals.

The modus operandi proved to be so successful that the syndicate acquired foreign exchange to the tune of Rs 271 crore and successfully sent this amount to the foreign bank account of shell companies abroad in the garb of purported imports of services giving false declarations in turn to banks.

In this, 90 percent of the amount was sent to Dubai while 10 percent was sent to Singapore.

It did not just end here. During the investigations, it was further found that Pawan Thakur was working on a similar modus operandi and in connivance with people that have been identified as Rohit Sharma, Jatin Chopra, Anmol Srivastava, Deepak Kaushal and others for illegal outward remittances.

The outward remittances were done illegally in the garb of third party payments against import of garments from Bangladesh.

From this, funds to the tune of Rs 338 crore were channeled out to Hong Kong and Singapore. Some of the fake firms that were created are Perfect Solutions, Omega Technologies, RP investment and consultancy, Flappose Trade PVT ltd, Uniwide innovations.

Fake directors of these firms were created. Bank accounts of office boys were created by giving them Rs 15,000. On their names, SIM cards used to be bought from where banking transactions used to be done.

With some arrests made in this case so far, investigations are still on to get hold of major masterminds in this Hawala racket that has resulted in more than Rs 608 crore being siphoned off the country.