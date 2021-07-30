MoH & UNICEF Hold Online Workshop Highlighting COVID Appropriate Behaviour, Vaccination

The Union Health Ministry organised an online workshop with the officials of PIB, BOC, DD, AIR and NHM from five South Indian states on Crisis Communication on COVID-19. During the meeting, the need to reinforce messages on COVID appropriate behaviour, vaccine uptake and highlighting positive ground stories was stressed upon. The workshop was chaired by Lav Agarwal, Joint Secretary, Union Health Ministry.

The Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MoHFW) collaborated with UNICEF and organised an online workshop today with the officials of Press Information Bureau (PIB), Bureau of Outreach and Communication (BOC), Doordarshan (DD), Doordarshan News, All India Radio (AIR), AIR News and State Immunisation Officers and IEC (Information, Education and Communication) officers from National Health Mission from five South Indian states. The states were Kerala, Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh and Telangana. The meeting was held to stress the need to reinforce the message on COVID Appropriate Behaviour (CAB) and encourage vaccine uptake.

Union Health Ministry organises an online workshop for Crisis Communication on COVID

Agarwal addressed the attendees in the session and encouraged the officers to bring in innovation on programming and communication content for the encouragement of community ownership of COVID Appropriate Behaviour. The goal is to dispel myths, misinformation and disinformation around COVID vaccines to counter vaccine hesitancy. He urged the officers present to create a Jan Andolan (public movement) for COVID appropriate behaviour and to support the world’s largest vaccination drive by featuring community role models, and broadcasting inspiring stories of COVID warriors, frontline health workers and exemplary community participation.

Joint Secretary acknowledges the role of media in Crisis Communication on COVID

Agarwal acknowledged the constructive role of PIB, DD and AIR in overcoming vaccine hesitancy and fake news by providing fact checks reports, videos and social media posts. He also urged the officers to make people aware of WhatsApp’s chatbot, which along with International Fact-Checking Network (IFCN) connects users to 80+ fact-checking applications; and Twitter and Facebook’s warning systems on labelling misleading information. He also emphasized the need to create programming and messaging about mental health issues that the country has been facing due to the pandemic. He said,

“While people may be tired, the virus isn’t. We too have to work tirelessly and with a persistent approach augment our collective fight against COVID-19,”

Workshop held with the officials of PIB, DD from five South Indian states

The participants shared their experiences and best practices from the states. They also spoke about the challenges they face in the field and innovative campaign ideas. The online workshop was attended by more than 150 officers from PIB, BOC, DD and AIR from the states of Karnataka, Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Tamil Nadu and Kerala. Senior officials of the Union Health Ministry, Ministry of Information & Broadcasting and representatives from UNICEF attended the session as well.

(IMAGE: PTI)