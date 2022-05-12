Mohali Blast: Eyewitness Shares Ordeal After Recovery Of RGP Launcher; 'Saw Glass Pieces'

In a key development in the blast at the Punjab Police Intelligence HQ office in Mohali, an eyewitness of the incident, who is a ragpicker, informed Republic Media Network on May 11 that she had seen pieces of glass scattered soon after the blast. The police had recovered the RGP launcher almost one kilometre from the intelligence office. Attackers threw the launcher on the roadside and fled from Mohali. Later, a ragpicker had informed the police about a weapon lying on the roadside, following which, the police identified it as launcher that was used in the attack. Republic Media Network spoke exclusively to the ragpicker, who shared the details of everything she witnessed.

Speaking to Republic TV, the Mohali blast eyewitness said, "I don't have to do anything with it, I was just feeding my buffaloes, and then I heard something, I came running and I saw some glass pieces."

Meanwhile, Mohali police on Tuesday released an official statement, stating that CCTV footage is being extensively analysed, forensic experts are being roped in, raids have been conducted across the state and suspects are being questioned.The official statement read, "The CCTV footages are being extensively analysed to find out about the suspects involved. Forensic experts are being roped in to further develop clues regarding the case. Raids have been conducted across the state and possible suspects are being rounded up and questioned."

Republic TV has accessed first visuals of the Grenade launcher attack on the Punjab Police Intel HQ at Mohali. The visuals expose the rocket-propelled grenade (RPG) attack on the Punjab Police Intel HQ.

Rocket launched by inexperienced handlers from short distance

Earlier, Republic Media Network had found that a Trinitrotoluene (TNT) explosive, which is a Cold War-era weapon, was used by the attackers to target the intel building. The explosive was launched with the help of an RPG launcher, from a short distance. It is also being said that the terrorists who launched it were inexperienced and fired the explosive without much training. Also, whether a hideout was used to fire from, is being probed by the National Investigative Agency (NIA).

On the grounds that the use of such weapons was stopped decades ago in Punjab, it is presumed that the RPG may have been brought from the neighbouring states, including Jammu and Kashmir where they are still in use.

Blast at Mohali intelligence HQ

A blast was reported during the late hours of Monday at the Punjab Police's Intelligence Headquarters in Mohali. The investigation revealed that the blast was caused using a rocket-propelled grenade (RPG) which shattered windows on the third floor of the building.

The Punjab Police Intelligence Headquarters, which is located in sector 77, SAS Nagar, was quickly cordoned off and security was beefed up around the area. Following the explosion, the Mohali Police informed that there were no casualties and the forensic teams arrived to further investigate the incident.

Image: Republic World/PTI