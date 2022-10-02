Mohali Blast Kingpin And ISI-backed Terror Module Operative Arrested By Punjab Police

The Punjab Police on October 1 arrested a third operative of the ISI-backed terror module controlled by Canada-based Lakhbir Landa and Pakistan-based Harvinder Rinda. It should be noted the Punjab police last month on September 23 arrested two people after busting an ISI-backed terror module controlled by Canada-based Lakhbir Landa and Pakistan-based Harvinder Rinda, the third accused arrested on October 1 was identified as Harpreet alias Har Sarpanch.

"Counter Insurgency (CI) Wing Punjab Police arrested Harpreet @ Har Sarpanch, the third operative of the ISI-backed terror module operated by Canada-based Landa and Pak-based Rinda. Major blow to ISI terror module and another success in the drive to make Punjab secure and safe as per the vision of CM Bhagwant Mann," Punjab Director General of Police (DGP) Gaurav Yadav said in a tweet.

CI Wing @PunjabPoliceInd arrest Harpreet @ Har Sarpanch, third operative of #ISI-backed terror module operated by #Canada-based Landa & #Pak-based Rinda



Major blow to ISI terror module & another success in drive to make #Punjab secure & safe as per vision of CM @BhagwantMann — DGP Punjab Police (@DGPPunjabPolice) October 1, 2022

After arresting the two operatives, the police had also recovered an AK-56 Rifle, two magazines and 90 live cartridges.

"Punjab Police has busted an ISI-backed terror module controlled by Canada-based Lakhbir Landa and Pakistan-based Harvinder Rinda. Two module members were arrested with the recovery of one AK-56 Rifle, two Magazines and 90 live cartridges," the Punjab Police had said in a tweet.

Lakhbir Landa key conspirator in Mohali blast case

In May, the Punjab police had declared Lakhbir Landa as the kingpin in the Mohali blast case, wherein a Rocket Propelled Grenade (RPG) was launched on the Punjab Police's Intelligence headquarters on May 9.

Informing about the credentials of Landa, addressing a press conference, the Punjab Director General of Police V K Bhawra said on October 1, "The key conspirator is Lakhbir Singh Landa. He's a resident of the Tarn Taran district in Punjab. He is a gangster and shifted to Canada in 2017. He is a close associate of Harinder Singh Rinda, who is in close proximity to Babbar Khalsa International chief Wadhawa Singh, is a part of ISI and operates from Pakistan."

Image: Twitter/@DGPPunjabPolice