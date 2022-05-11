Mohali Blast: Police Issues Official Statement; Mentions All Scrutiny Measures Being Taken

In a key development in the blast at the Punjab Police Intelligence HQ office in Mohali, the police on May 11 issued an official statement on the case, informing that CCTV footage is being extensively analysed, forensic experts are being roped in, raids have been conducted across the state and suspects are being questioned.

The official statement read, "The CCTV footages are being extensively analysed to find out about the suspects involved. Forensic experts are being roped in to further develop clues regarding the case. Raids have been conducted across the state and possible suspects are being rounded up and questioned."

Meanwhile, Republic TV has now accessed first visuals of the Grenade launcher attack on the Punjab Police office. The CCTV footage of the attack on the Punjab Police Intel HQ at Mohali has now been accessed. The visuals expose the rocket-propelled grenade (RPG) attack on the Punjab Police Intel HQ.

Rocket launched by inexperienced handlers from short distance

Earlier, Republic Media Network had found that a Trinitrotoluene (TNT) explosive, which is a Cold War-era weapon, was used by the attackers to target the intel building. The explosive was launched with the help of an RPG launcher, from a short distance. It is also being said that the terrorists who launched it were inexperienced and fired the explosive without much training. Also, whether a hideout was used to fire from, is being probed by the National Investigative Agency (NIA).

On the grounds that the use of such weapons was stopped decades ago in Punjab, it is presumed that the RPG may have been brought from the neighbouring states, including Jammu and Kashmir where they are still in use.

Blast at Mohali intelligence HQ

A blast was reported during the late hours of Monday at the Punjab Police's Intelligence Headquarters in Mohali. The investigation revealed that the blast was caused using a rocket-propelled grenade (RPG) which shattered windows on the third floor of the building.

The Punjab Police Intelligence Headquarters, which is located in sector 77, SAS Nagar, was quickly cordoned off and security was beefed up around the area. Following the explosion, the Mohali Police informed that there were no casualties and the forensic teams arrived to further investigate the incident.

Image: Republic World/ANI