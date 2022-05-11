Mohali Blast: Punjab Police Arrest Accused Nishan Singh; Several Raids Underway

In another massive update on the blast at the Punjab Police Intelligence HQ office in Mohali, one of the accused named Nishan Singh has been arrested by the police. As per sources, he is a resident of Faridkot. Several raids are currently underway at many locations are more arrests are likely to take place soon.

This comes after Intelligence Bureau warned other intelligence agencies as well as the state police over the formation of the group 'Lashker-E-Khalsa'. The 'Lashker-E-Khalsa' is known to be active on social media in order to recruit people. Pakistan's Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI) reportedly has a social media presence by the name 'LeK'.

On the other hand, the launcher of the RPG was recovered. As per a release by the Mohali Police, all the suspects were rounded up and questioned, leading to the recovery of the launcher used in the blast in one of the Intel buildings on May 9, at around 7.45 p.m.

Earlier, Republic Media Network had found that Trinitrotoluene (TNT) was launched with the use of an RPG launcher, from a short distance by inexperienced people, without any prior training. It was further learnt that it could have been launched through a hideout.

Meanwhile, the Police have found the mobile location of a suspect associated with Pakistan-based terrorist Harvinder Singh Rinda near the blast site. As per sources, this attack is perceived as retaliation from Rinda as his 4 associates were arrested on the basis of intelligence inputs in Haryana.

Mohali intelligence HQ blast

A blast was reported in the late hours of Monday at the Punjab Police's Intelligence Headquarters in Mohali. Investigation has revealed that the blast was caused using a rocket-propelled grenade (RPG) which impacted the third floor of the building at around 7.45 p.m.

The Punjab Police Intelligence Headquarters, which is located in sector 77, SAS Nagar, was quickly cordoned off and security was beefed up around the area. Following the explosion, the Mohali Police informed that there were no casualties and the forensic teams arrived to further investigate the incident.