Mohali Blast: Punjab Police Reveal ISI-Khalistan Link Behind Attack; 6 Arrested So Far

In a big breakthrough in the Mohali rocket attack at the Punjab Police Intelligence HQ office, the main accused has been arrested by the Punjab Police on Friday. A total of six accused have been arrested by the Mohali police. The main accused has been identified as Jagdeep Singh who was involved with the other accused Nishan Singh in the rocket launcher attack in Mohali. The main accused Jagdeep Singh was produced before the Mohali court on Friday and was later taken into police custody for nine days by the Punjab Police.

Mohali blast main accused arrested

He had carried out the attack following the instructions of the mastermind Harvinder Sigh Rindha. The RPG came to Mohali from Pakistan through a drone and accused Nishan Singh received the RPG. Further, Jagdeep Singh supplied the RPG to carry out the attack. Punjab Police has identified a chain related to the rocket attack on Mohali. The mastermind Harvinder Singh Rindha is currently in Pakistan. He was supplying weapons, money, and all logistics to Nishan Singh and Jagdeep Singh.

DGP Punjab Police V.K. Bhawra spoke with media reporters on Friday and said, “The key conspirator Lakhbir Singh Landa is a resident of Tarn Taran district. The gangster shifted to Canada in 2017. He has been closely associated with Pakistan-based terrorist Harvinder Singh Rinda. Rinda is in close proximity to Pak ISI. Lakhbir Singh Landa’s close associates Nishan Singh and Jagdeep Singh carried out the attack with the help of many other people. One of the accused Charan Singh, a resident of TarnTaran has also been arrested by the Mohali police. Nishan Singh was allegedly providing shelter to people associated with Harvinder Singh Rinda."

“Mainly all accused are from Tarn Taran and Amritsar area. Jagdeep Singh with another accused Charan Singh went to Punjab Police Intelligence headquarters before the attack to plan to prosecute the attack. A total of six accused have been arrested by the Punjab Police, namely Kamal Badh, Baljit Kaur, Baljinder Rambo, Nishan Singh’s brother in law Anantdeep Sonu, Jagdeep Randa, and Nishan Singh,” DGP V.K. Bhawra state.

Mohali RPG attack

A blast was reported in the late hours of Monday at the Punjab Police's Intelligence Headquarters in Mohali. An investigation has revealed that the blast was caused using a rocket-propelled grenade (RPG) which impacted the third floor of the building at around 7.45 p.m.

The Punjab Police Intelligence Headquarters, which is located in sector 77, SAS Nagar, was quickly cordoned off and security was beefed up around the area. Following the explosion, the Mohali Police informed that there were no casualties and the forensic teams arrived to further investigate the incident.