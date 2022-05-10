Mohali Intel HQ Attackers Inexperienced, May Have Brought RPG From Another State: Sources

In connection with the blast at the Punjab Police Intel HQ office in Mohali on Monday, Republic has accessed some key and incriminating details of the probe. The findings have to do with the Rocket-Propelled Grenade (RPG) that was used for the blast at the Intelligence Wing of Punjab Police at 7:45 PM on Monday, May 9.

As per information gathered by sources, it was a Cold War-era weapon. The explosive was launched with the use of an RPG launcher, from a short distance, sources added. It is also being said that the terrorists who launched it were inexperienced and launched the explosive without much training. Also, whether a hideout was used to fire it is a question presently being dealt with by the National Investigative Agency (NIA).

RPG launcher may have been brought from the neighbouring states

On the grounds that the use of such weapons was stopped decades before in Punjab, it is presumed that the RPG may have been brought from the neighbouring states, including Jammu and Kashmir where they are still in use.

Though the building did not have its own CCTV footage, the investigating agency has gathered footage from the neighbouring buildings, which has identified the car. The car- a white Swift Dzire can be seen near the building minutes before the blast jolted the fourth floor, damaging the walls, and breaking the window panes of the Intelligence Wing.

While investigating the matter, police found a dump of nearly 7,000 mobile phones from three mobile phone towers close to the scene of the blast. This, when the Khalistani-link in the case appears to have been established, with the identification and detention of 6 persons. They are all overground workers and associated with Pakistan-based terrorist Harvinder Singh Rinda.

In a fresh development, 3 suspects, whose link with Rinda is not yet clear, were travelling by a white car when they were detained near Ambala. They are being brought back to Mohali for questioning.