Mohammed Zubair's Bengaluru Residence Searched For Device Used To Upload 2018 Tweet

Mohammed Zubair, the co-founder of fact-checking website AltNews, was flown to Bengaluru by the Delhi police as a part of the investigation. In the Karnataka capital, the police took Zubair to his residence, and a search was conducted for the phone/ laptop that the AltNews co-founder had used to post the 'objectionable tweet' dating back to 2018, that has formed the basis for the present case against him, sources told Republic.

On June 20, a case against Zubair was registered under sections 153A (promoting enmity between different groups on grounds of religion, race, place of birth, language etc.) and 295A (deliberate and malicious act intended to outrage religious feelings) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

According to police, Zubair, when asked about the phone he used when he allegedly posted the tweet in question, said that he had lost it. The phone used by the journalist at present has been formatted and does not have information related to the case, as per the Police.

AltNews co-founder in 4-day police custody

The AltNews co-founder was arrested on June 27. Produced before a Delhi Magistrate Court, he was remanded to 4 days of police custody. Before Chief Metropolitan Magistrate Snigdha Sarvaria of the Patiala House Court, Senior Advocate Vrinda Grover appeared for Zubair.

Grover argued that the submission that the AltNews co-founder or anyone else edited the image in question was baseless. Claiming that the image was from the Bollywood movie 'Kisi Se Na Kehna', Grover narrated the particular sequence of the movie, saying, "It shows a hotel named "Honeymoon Hotel" changing its name as "Hanuman Hotel".

The prosecutor said, "A trend is going on, on Twitter that to increase their followers, they make objectionable remarks by targeting any religion or community. Zubair's job is to make only controversial statements. He has uploaded 4 more tweets, with edits of Mahabharata. We have to recover laptops and instruments from which it was posted. So there is a requirement for police remand."

Meanwhile, the Alt News co-founder has now moved High Court. The petion which challenges the order of the Magistrate Court granting four days custody to Delhi Police was mentioned by Advocate Vrinda Grover, before Justice Sanjeev Narula agreed to list the matter for June 31.