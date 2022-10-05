Mohan Bhagwat Addresses Dussehra Rally; Speaks On Women Empowerment, Population Policy

Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) chief Mohan Bhagwat kicked off the Vijaya Dashmi festival in Nagpur by addressing the Sangh event in Maharashtra's Nagpur on Wednesday, October 5.

Addressing the RSS event on the occasion of Vijaya Dashmi, RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat said, "Shakti is the foundation of peace. To unite our society, unity between men and women is essential. This Partnership is vital for society's growth." He also lauded the chief guest Santosh Yadav who has twice climbed the great heights of Gauri Shankar (mountain).

#WATCH | RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat kicks off Vijaya Dashami utsav; Devendra Fadnavis, Nitin Gadkari present. Watch his address here - https://t.co/hLMEMCQggF pic.twitter.com/L1G5dGNvGp — Republic (@republic) October 5, 2022

'Women empowerment is necessary: RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat

Recalling the participation of women as chief guests in the RSS events, he said, “If we have to bring the society together, then we need to understand that society is formed by both (male and female). This is our view.”

"In 2017, women activists working in various organizations conducted a comprehensive survey of the women of India. The survey findings also underscore the need for empowerment and equal participation... There is a necessity to engage women in decision making,” he said while batting for unity.

#LIVE | Shakti is the foundation of peace. To unite our society, unity between men and women is very important. This Partnership is vital for society's growth: RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat's Dussehra rally speech - https://t.co/2rijHpuhUV pic.twitter.com/oQKJtdllXy — Republic (@republic) October 5, 2022

Adding further he said, "What men can do, the women can also do. But what the women can do, men cannot… without women, we cannot gather the whole power of the society. But when we gather the whole power of the society, the work of uplifting the country will become successful."

'India's reputation in the world has grown'

The RSS chief also spoke about India's growing reputation in the world. "Our reputation across the globe has grown. The way India helped Sri Lanka in their crisis and the role we played in the Russia-Ukraine conflict, shows India is being heard and valued globally."

"We are getting successful in terms of national security, we are becoming more and more become self-sufficient. After Covid-19, our economy is coming back to its earlier stage. World’s economists are predicting that it will climb up more," he added.

RSS chief on Sanatan Dharma

Mohan Bhagwat said that change is the rule of this world but one should be firm on Sanatan Dharma. "Time changes and with time, a person becomes wiser. But extremist mindset acts as a hindrance. Change is the rule of this world but one should be firm on Sanatan Dharma.' he said.

#LIVE | Another obstacle that hinder our Sanatana Dharma are created by forces who are inimical to Bharat’s unity & progress. They spread Fake Narratives, encourage Anarchy, engage in Criminal acts, foment Terror, conflict & social unrest: Mohan Bhagwat pic.twitter.com/eE7AFLdzE1 — Republic (@republic) October 5, 2022

"The second type of obstacle that hinders our Sanatana Dharma is created by forces who are inimical to Bharat’s unity & progress. They spread fake narratives, encourage anarchy, engage in criminal acts, and foment terror, conflict and social unrest. Only our society’s strong and pro-active cooperation can ensure our comprehensive security and unity," Bhagwat added.

'It's a myth that English is important for a career'

Speaking on the importance of the mother tongue, the RSS chief lauded the New Education Policy and said, "It's a myth that English is important for a career. The New Education Policy should lead to students becoming highly cultured, good human beings who are also inspired by patriotism– this is everyone’s desire. Society needs to support this actively."

On Swachh Bharat and Yoga's significance

The Sangh chief spoke on the importance of personal hygiene and social wellness habits. He said, "Illness can be treated, but wellness is in our own hands. The government is working aggressively to promote cleanliness... Yoga and exercises should be practised. Personal hygiene & social wellness habits should be developed. If people ignore all this and continue with their old habits and attitudes then which system can ensure health for all?"

#WATCH | Illness can be treated, but wellness is in our own hands. Administration is working aggresively to promote cleanliness, but are our habits changing?: RSS chief speaks on Yoga's significance and Swachh Bharat for better health at Nagpur rally - https://t.co/hLMEMCQggF pic.twitter.com/rpJt9NfinT — Republic (@republic) October 5, 2022

On population policy

On the occasion of the Vijaya Dashmi, Bhagwat said, "Population policy should be made after considering all things holistically and equally. It should be applied equally to all and a mentality of its complete adherence has to be made through public awareness. Only then will the rules of population control bring results."

Bhagwat also said, "Population require resources. If it grows without building resources, it becomes a burden. There is another view in which population is considered an asset. We need to work on a population policy for all keeping both aspects in mind."

The RSS chief further said that population imbalances lead to geographical imbalances. He further added that religion-based population imbalance is an important issue which must not be ignored.

'RSS has a steely resolve to stand on the side of brotherhood'

Bhagwat said that the Sangh has a steely resolve to stand on the side of brotherhood, amity and peace. "Scare-mongering by some is done among so-called minorities that there is a danger to them because of us or organised Hindus. This is neither the nature of Sangh nor of Hindus. Sangh has a steely resolve to stand on the side of brotherhood, amity and peace," he said while addressing the RSS event.

"We must be companions in bliss and sorrow, we must understand and respect Bharat, we must be of Bharat, this is the Sangh vision of National integrity and Harmony. There is no other motivation or vested interest of Sangh in this," Bhagwat added.

He also spoke about the inequalities in society and said, "Temple, water, & cremation ground should be common for all. We should not fight over petty things. Talks like someone can ride a horse and others can't, should have no place in society and we've to work towards it."