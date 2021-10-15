Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) chief Mohan Bhagwat on Friday slammed Pakistan for 'not changing'. Speaking to ANI on the occasion of Vijaya Dashami from Nagpur, the RSS Chief said that for once even the Taliban can change but there is no chance for Pakistan. Bhagwat further added that India is a peace-loving country but need to make sure that it is prepared to strengthening security.

Watch RSS Chief Mohan Bhagwat speaking on Taliban:

#WATCH | "...We know Taliban's history...China and Pakistan support it to this day...Even if the Taliban changed, Pakistan didn't... Has China's intentions towards India changed.?... Our border security needs to be strengthened...," says RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat pic.twitter.com/zkRSlMF99L — ANI (@ANI) October 15, 2021

RSS Chief Mohan Bhagwat warns to remain cautious of Taliban

"We need to remain cautious of Taliban. When earlier it had risen to power, the Taliban was supported by Russia, Turkistan, while China and Pakistan are supporting them even today," said RSS Chief Mohan Bhagwat while raising the question- if Pakistan has changed. He even asked if China's perspective towards India has changed and answered- 'not at all'.

"Even the worst person can change, talks and discussions can bring solution, love and nonviolence can better any situation, one should believe in all this and put efforts to prevail it but make sure your safety and preparedness is abundant," said Mohan Bhagwat.

While talking about India's security, the RSS chief also added that in today's time the country also needs to ensure security from the internet and cybercrime. 'And we will,' added Bhagwat.

RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat's address on Dussehra

Watch the full address here:

Mohan Bhagwat also spoke on population control in India, terrorism activities pushed by neighbours in Kashmir, the country's unity, Sanatan Hindu culture and its magnanimous Hindu society, OTT platforms and other prominent subjects relevant to the nation.

The event was marked by prominent Indian leaders including Union Ministers Nitin Gadkari, former Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis and other leaders. The Vijaya Dashami event was also attended by Kobbi Shoshani, Consulate General of Israel, Mumbai. Dussehra carries special importance for sarsanghchalaks as the RSS was founded on this day in 1925.

Before commencing his address, Mohan Bhagwat had performed ‘Shastra Puja’. In a message to Hindus, the RSS Chief urged them to avoid small egos and come together. "As Hindus, we must all try to remain united and use our power to remain together,” he said.