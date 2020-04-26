Mohan Bhagwat Condemns Palghar Lynching; RSS To Pay Homage To Slain Ascetics On April 28

Delivering an online address on 'Current Situation and Our Role' on Sunday, RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat expressed his sadness at the lynching of the ascetics in Palghar. He observed that they had committed no crime and were serving humanity. Bhagwat announced that the RSS will follow the call of the Hindu Dharma Acharya Sabha and the Vishwa Hindu Parishad to pay homage to the murdered ascetics on April 28. The RSS chief also raised questions about the role of the police during the lynching.

RSS Chief Mohan Bhagwat remarked, "We should avoid fear and anger. The ascetics were killed. They were beaten to death. They had not committed any crime. They were engaged in following and propagating religion. They were people doing a favour on human beings. We feel pained by this incident. On April 28, the Hindu Dharma Acharya Sabha and the Vishwa Hindu Parishad have given a call to pay homage to the ascetics. All of us will follow it."

Read: Palghar Mob Lynching: BJP Steps Up Attack On MVA Govt, Demands HC Monitored Or CBI Probe

The murder of two 'sadhus'. Should this have happened? Should law and order be taken into one's hands? What should have Police done? All of this is something to think about: RSS Chief Mohan Bhagwat #Palghar https://t.co/yEUD39IRdj — ANI (@ANI) April 26, 2020

Read: Fund-raiser For Palghar Mob Lynching Victim's Family Initiated, Raveena Tandon Urges Help

The Palghar mob lynching

The shocking incident took place on the night of April 16 in Palghar district of Maharashtra when two ascetics Mahant Kalpavruksha Giri and Sushilgiri Maharaj were travelling in a vehicle driven by Nilesh Yelgade to Gujarat for attending a funeral. The aforesaid three individuals were lynched by a mob who allegedly suspected them to be child kidnappers after they reached Gadchinchale village in Dahanu taluka.

Reportedly, a group of 4 policemen reached the spot after the Kasa Police Station received phone calls. Their attempts to pacify the mob turned futile as the mob overturned the vehicle. Later, another police contingent arrived on the scene and managed to make the three individuals sit in two separate police cars. Thereafter, the crowd attacked the police vehicles, resulting in some police personnel sustaining injuries.

However, some videos have emerged which show police personnel standing mutely even as the mob was attacking the three persons. This has come in for a lot of criticism from leaders across the political spectrum. According to the Maharashtra Police, 110 accused persons including 9 juveniles have been arrested for the mob-lynching.

Read: Palghar Mob-lynching: Lawyer Moves Bombay HC Seeking Transfer Of Case To NIA From CID

Read: 'No Muslim Arrested For Palghar Mob Lynching Incident': Maharashtra Home Minister Deshmukh