Mohan Bhagwat Dissects Pros & Cons Of Population Explosion; Here's The RSS Chief's Take

Addressing the annual Dussehra rally in Nagpur on Wednesday, RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat highlighted the pros and cons of India's population explosion. For instance, he observed that India has a demographic dividend as compared to China which adopted a one-child policy. Bhagwat hailed the fact that the country's total fertility rate (TFR) has declined to two children per woman, which is below the replacement-level fertility. Talking about the adverse consequences of 'population imbalance', he stressed the need for a holistic population policy that will be applicable to everyone.

Mohan Bhagwat remarked, "Some people say that nothing can happen unless we reduce our population. This statement is not entirely true. It is true that the more the population, the more the burden. While population is seen as a burden, it can become an asset if utilized properly. We have a huge population. It can be described as a burden. But we are in a position of demographic dividend today. No country has 57 crore youths. China, our neighbour, has grown old. We are going to remain young till 30 years."

"China adopted the policy of one child and later no child. They implemented it with a lot of effort. They were successful as it is a dictatorship there. But then they realised that everyone is old now. Where will young people who can work come from? Now, they started encouraging the two-child policy," he added.

Expressing apprehension about population imbalance, Bhagwat opined, "We suffered dire consequences 50 years ago due to population imbalance. It is not that only we faced consequences. As of today, a new country named East Timor was formed. A new country named South Sudan was formed. Kosovo was formed. New countries were formed due to a difference in the population of different communities. Countries were divided."

Attempt to formulate population control law

Bhagwat's remarks assume significance amid the attempts to formulate a population control law in BJP-ruled Uttar Pradesh. The UP Law Commission submitted the draft Uttar Pradesh Population (Control, Stabilization and Welfare) Bill 2021, to Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on August 16 last year. Justifying the need for introducing population control measures, the commission cited that Rajasthan, Maharashtra, Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Uttarakhand, Haryana, Odisha, MP and Chhattisgarh had already barred persons with over 2 children from contesting local body polls and government jobs.

As per the draft bill, a public servant and a common person who adopts the two-child norm will be entitled to benefits such as a soft loan for constructing or buying a house at nominal interest rates, a rebate on charges for utilities, etc. However, this legislation is yet to be formally introduced in either the Assembly or Legislative Council. Moreover, the Centre has repeatedly informed Parliament that it has no plan to introduce a new policy to control the population growth in India.