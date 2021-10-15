Mohan Bhagwat Expresses Concern Over Targeted Killings In J&K; Urges Govt To Act Swiftly

Expressing concern over the recent targeted killings in Jammu and Kashmir, RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat called upon the government to act swiftly against the terrorists. Addressing the Dussehra rally on Friday, he asserted that the terrorists intended to instill fear among the people after the abrogation of Article 370. While maintaining that the step taken in August 2019 proved to be beneficial for the people, Bhagwat conceded that more efforts are required to ensure that they develop a closer bond with the rest of the country.

Mohan Bhagwat remarked, "I just visited Jammu and Kashmir. The common persons there are getting a lot of benefits owing to the abrogation of Article 370. There is a need to increase the efforts to ensure that they are assimilated into India. We should be united as per our conscience. No Indian can have a transactional relationship with India. We are the sons of Mother India. We are parts of India. We need to instill this feeling in the minds of the people of Kashmir."

"Both the government and the society are making efforts in this regard. They should increase even further. We also have to deal with the activities of terrorists. The fear for them disappeared after the abrogation of Article 370. As they operated on the basis of fear, it is essential for them to create fear again. That's why they are indulging in targeted violence to reduce their morale. Their sole purpose is to reestablish fear. The society there is fighting. They are saying that you cannot bring back terror. However, we will win this struggle if the administration swiftly deals with this issue," he added.

Targeted killings in J&K

Targeting killings rocked J&K last week after terrorists killed Makhan Lal Bindroo who owned a popular pharmacy in Srinagar's Iqbal Park on October 5. On the same day, Virender Paswan, a street food vendor hailing from Bhagalpur in Bihar and Mohammad Shafi, a taxi driver were also shot dead by terrorists. This was followed by another gruesome incident on Thursday when Supinder Kaur, the principal of the Government Boys Higher Secondary School in Srinagar and teacher Deepak Chand were gunned down.

The security forces have intensified their crackdown against The Resistance Front- a shadow outfit of Pakistan-based terror group Lashkar-e-Taiba has claimed responsibility for the killings. On Tuesday, the NIA conducted raids at 16 locations in the Kashmir valley in connection with the terror attacks in J&K and other major cities by the cadres of terrorist organizations such as TRF, LeT and Hizbul Mujahideen. IGP Kashmir Vijay Kumar has stated that 7 out of 28 civilians killed by terrorists in 2021 belonged to the Hindu and Sikh communities.