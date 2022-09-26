Mohan Bhagwat Hails India For Helping World; 'We Taught Mathematics, Science & Ayurveda'

RSS sarsanghchalak Mohan Bhagwat while addressing a public meeting in Shillong on the first day of his two-day visit to the hill state hailed Indians for doing great things for the world. He further stated that Indians have always worked towards the overall development of the globe. The RSS chief also claimed that when no one came to help Sri Lanka during their fight against the economic crisis, India came forward and supported the country.

"Our ancestors have done great things. We taught Mathematics, Science and Ayurveda. When no technology and infrastructure were available they travelled the world," the RSS chief said, adding, "They went to places but never ruled anybody and in fact helped everyone. They never disturbed the peace of others' land."

"We have always given to the world and in return have asked for nothing. It is therefore, Indians are always treated with respect. We even do the same today. When Sri Lanka was in debt, who came to help it? No one came forward, it was us who provided them loans to come out of the crisis."

He further gave the example of the COVID-19 pandemic and hailed India for helping the world by providing indigenously-built vaccines. "We have always stood for the world and have helped everyone," RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat said.

#WATCH | Our ancestors have done great things... We taught Mathematics, Science & Ayurveda... Even today we do the same, who helped Sri Lanka during crisis & provided them loans? India did. Who gave vaccines to the world in Covid? We did: RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat in Shillong(25.9) pic.twitter.com/w4bgGMmjSb — ANI (@ANI) September 25, 2022

RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat attended the ‘Vishisht Nagrik Sammelan’ event on September 25 in Shillong, Meghalaya.

Sangh contributed in national reconstruction: Bhagwat

The RSS chief emphasised how the Sangh for five generations with the help of workers has contributed in the national reconstruction work for years. He further stressed on helping India proceed towards "all-round development" and said that the mission of the RSS is to make society organised for the purpose.

"Sangh is not just another organisation working for making the organisation itself strong, but the real mission is to make this society organised in order to make Bharat attain her all-round development," ANI quoted Bhagwant as saying.