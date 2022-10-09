Mohan Bhagwat In Kanpur For RSS Music Camp

Kanpur (UP): RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat has reached Kanpur to attend the first 'Swar Sangam Ghosh' camp of north India being held here.

Bhagwat, who reached Kanpur on October 8 for a two-day visit, will address the people of Valmiki Samaj at Nanarao Park.

Bhagwat had reached Kanpur Central Station from New Delhi by Howrah Rajdhani Express and was taken to Pandit Deendayal Upadhyay Sanatan Dharma Vidyalaya where he stayed for the night.

The five-day 'Swar Sangam Ghosh' camp (the annual musical band camp of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh) began on Thursday at Deendayal Upadhyaya Sanatan Dharma Vidyalaya and VSSD College.

A heavy deployment of police force has been made in the city ahead of Bhagwat's visit.

The intelligence agencies have also been put on alert, said Anand Prakash Tiwari, Joint CP Law and order.