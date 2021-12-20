Mohan Bhagwat Meets Tibetan Spiritual Leader Dalai Lama At His Residence In Himachal

In a significant update, Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) Chief Mohan Bhagwat on Monday paid a courtesy call on His Holiness the 14th Dalai Lama. The Official Twitter page of the Central Tibetan Administration shared visuals of the meeting that took place at his residence in Mcleodganj, Dharamshala in Himachal Pradesh. The experts have interpreted this to be a strong message to China.

Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) Chief Mohan Bhagwat pays a courtesy call on His Holiness the 14th Dalai Lama, 20 December 2021. pic.twitter.com/lH69Ljpmq6 — Tibet.net (@NetTibet) December 20, 2021

The meeting comes a day after President of the Tibetan government-in-exile Penpa Tsering said that RSS Chief Mohan Bhagwat has specified that the Sangh has a pro-independence stance towards Tibet. Sikyong/President of Central Tibetan Administration (CTA) Tsering was quoted saying, "Mohan Bhagwat ji specified that the position of the Sangh is pro-independence for Tibet and that they continue to do that. However, the government does have its own way of doing things so from the Sangh side they support the independence of Tibet."

The statement came on Sunday, December 19, when Mohan Bhagwat attended a seminar in Kangra where about 60 intellectuals were invited including CTA President and Speaker of Tibetan parliament-in-exile, Khenpo Sonam Tenphel.

Dalai Lama calls 'India a role model for religious harmony'

During his two-day virtual event on 'Maha Satipatthana Sutta' for Theravada Sangha, Tibetan spiritual leader Dalai Lama in his lecture had called and hailed India as a role model for 'religious harmony in the world'. In the event which was organised by the Sri Lankan Tibetan Buddhist Brotherhood Society on 'Unduvap Full Moon Poyaday', hundreds of Buddhist monks from Indonesia, Malaysia, India, Myanmar, Sri Lanka, and Thailand had attended.

In the event, the Dalai Lama had highlighted the fact that non-violence and avoiding injuring others are taught in Indian religious traditions. He further said non-violence principles such as Ahimsa and Karuna have been exercised in India for over 3,000 years. “So, in India different religious traditions of the world such as Islam, Christianity, Jew and Judaism and so forth live together. India is an example, role model for religious harmony in the world. Since I came to exile in India as a refugee the practice of non-violence and religious harmony, I found to be excellent in India," citing the spiritual leader, ANI reported.