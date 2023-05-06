Last Updated:

Mohan Bhagwat On Five-day Visit To Guj For RSS Training Camp From May 8

Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh chief Mohan Bhagwat will be on a five-day visit to Gujarat from Monday for the 'Sangh Shiksha Varg' training camp for volunteers, the RSS said.

General News
 
| Written By
Press Trust Of India

Image: PTI


Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh chief Mohan Bhagwat will be on a five-day visit to Gujarat from Monday for the 'Sangh Shiksha Varg' training camp for volunteers, the RSS said.

Bhagwat will be in Vadodara between May 8-12. He will guide volunteers at the Sangh Shiksha Varg training camp for the western region covering the states of Gujarat, Maharashtra and Goa, the Sangh said in a statement on Saturday.

Three training camps will be organised in Gujarat with the participation of volunteers from south and north Gujarat as well as senior-level volunteers from Gujarat, Maharashtra and Goa.

The first-year camp will be organised at Kamrej in Surat district and Chandrala in Gandhinagar, while the second-year camp will be held in Vadodara where Bhagwat will remain present for five days, it said.

Volunteers are offered training through collective physical and mental programmes at the camps, the RSS said.

READ | Maharashtra: Special training program for the RSS to begin in Nagpur on May 8
READ | People like Atiq Ahmad, Amritpal Singh cancer for country, despise them: RSS leader
READ | RSS leader says words like `orphan', `Abala' should not be used
READ | RSS condoles demise of Pakistan-born Canadian writer, author Tarek Fatah
READ | India needs to nurture knowledge of Vedas, Sanskrit to become 'vishwa guru', says RSS chief Bhagwat

(Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from a syndicated feed; only the image & headline may have been reworked by www.republicworld.com)

First Published:
COMMENT