Mohan Bhagwat Says Attempt To Defame Veer Savarkar's 'real Target Is India's Nationalism'

Speaking at the book launch of Uday Mahurkar's 'Veer Savarkar - The Man Who Could Have Prevented Partition', Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) chief Mohan Bhagwat on Tuesday said that deliberate attempts are being made to target Vinayak Damodar Savarkar but asserted that the 'real target wasn't a person but India's nationalism'.

"Savarkar was a nationalist and visionary, whatever he said has come true; today it's not wrong to call it Savarkar's era because it's an era of nationalists," Bhagwat said.

The RSS chief stated that Savarkar had thought it was necessary to expound on Hindutva considering the situation of the time. "After so many years, now when we look at the situation, it comes to mind that there was a need to speak loudly, if everyone had spoken then perhaps there would have been no partition," he said.

'Attempts made to defame Savarkar'

Mohan Bhagwat cited late RSS ideologue P Parameswaran who had stated that after defaming Savarkar, the subsequent targets will be Swami Dayanand Saraswati, Swami Vivekananda and Yogi Arvind as their thoughts drew inspiration from Savarkar and they were stalwarts of nationalism in India. Claiming deliberate attempts being made to defame Veer Savarkar, Bhagwat said, "the real target wasn't a person but India's nationalism. So, if everyone is united, many will be out of jobs".

"It is our responsibility to keep our motherland united. Yogi Arvind had said that eventually, Akhand Bharat will come into being. Ram Manohar Lohia too dreamt about Akhand Bharat," RSS chief said calling Hinduism the force of unity.

Bhagwat stated that Britishers had the idea that "divide and rule" were necessary for their survival and for plundering the wealth of the nation. "This was the experience Savarkar got in Andaman prison," he said.

He further said that Mahatama Gandhi and Savarkar had differences in their views but the latter was concerned about the former's heath. "Those who don't understand this are still running the campaign to malign him. Gandhi and Savarkar were totally opposite but they both shared one quality of being committed soldiers of the country."

In the new book, Uday Mahurkar and Chirayu Pandit have penned down the relentless but unsuccessful attempt of Vinayak Damodar Savarkar to prevent the formation of Pakistan. It also exposes defaming charges against Savarkar ad reveals the motives behind them. Mahurkar in his new book called Savarkar the 'father of India's national security' ad his nationalist ideology was 'sacrificed at the altar of vote bank politics.'

(With ANI inputs)