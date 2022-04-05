Mohan Bhagwat's Call For Kashmiri Pandits' Return Triggers Terror Group; Threats Issued

With a call for justice, Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) Chief Mohan Bhagwat, in an address to Kashmiri Pandits said that displaced citizens will be able to return in a year. In his address, the RSS chief also spoke on 'The Kashmir Files' and said that the Vivek Agnihotri directorial has awakened the entire nation over the injustice that the Pandits went through. Significantly, 2 days after the statement by the RSS Chief, threat posters were being circulated by the terror group Kashmir Fight.

Mohan Bhagwat's call for the return of Kashmiri Pandits trigger terror group:

He further mentioned that the time has come for Pandits return to 'their home' and not many days are left for the pledge to get fulfilled. Referring to his participation in the Kashmiri pandit festival ‘Herath’ (Shivaratri) in 2011 in Delhi, he said the community had taken a pledge on the occasion that they will return to their homeland. 'Though it was taking some time, Kashmiri pandits will be back in their homeland on their own conditions,' Bhagwat added.

In his Sunday address, he also highlighted that Navreh is the start of the new year and the day of ‘Sankalp’. Appealing to the community to continue their fighting spirit, the RSS chief ensured support for their return to their homeland. Speaking to the people of the community as one, Bhagwat said that they were facing the pain of being out of their own homes for a long time.

Terror group's fearmongering attempts in Kashmir

In a separate incident, terrorists on Monday fired upon a Kashmir Pandit shopkeeper and wounded him in the Shopian district of Jammu and Kashmir, according to officials. After receiving immediate medical assistance, the person was referred to Srinagar for advanced treatment. The victim, identified as Sonu Kumar Balijee of Chotigam village in Shopian, suffered injuries in his hand and leg. He was taken to an Army hospital in Srinagar where doctors stated his condition to be stable.

Reportedly, Balijee was running a medical shop in his native village. Officials said Army and police personnel rushed to the village upon receiving the information regarding the attack on the Kashmiri Pandit vendor.