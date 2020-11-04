Mohandas Pai Calls Arnab Goswami's Arrest 'political Vendetta'; Requests SC To Step In

Educationist T.V.Mohandas Pai slammed the Maharashtra government and Mumbai Police for 'gross abuse of state power', following the arrest of Republic Media Network's Editor-in-chief Arnab Goswami. Calling it an 'assault on the freedom of expression', Mohandas Pai termed the arrest a 'political vendetta'. He further added that the Government of India and the Supreme Court should step in and take action against the people involved.

"This is a gross abuse of State power. You first close a case then you reopen it and go to somebody's house to arrest them for no particular reason expect political vendetta. This goes to show that there's tyranny in Maharashtra. All the citizens who believe in the constitution and individual rights should stand up and protest against this. When you reopen a case, you can always call the person to come and give evidence and investigate. You can't just barge into his house with AK47 and all kinds of people and arrest him," said Pai.

"This is a gross abuse of state power and I think the Government of India should step in and dismiss all the concerned police personnel, who were involved in the arrest of Arnab Goswami, for abuse of power. The policemen went beyond the call of their duty and abused their power led by the political leaders. For this, they must face the brunt of power of the Centre. They're all IPS officers, I think the Indian Government should use extraordinary power under the constitution to call them and take action against them. This is shocking," said Mohandas Pai.

"At a time when we have democracy, this is happening right under the Supreme Court's nose. They take suo-moto cognizance because this is not just an affront of individual rights but an affront of freedom of expression against the rights of the press to comment and an affront against every single citizen of India. And to all the people of the media who are possibly jealous of Arnab Goswami, remember that tomorrow it could be them we should fight this abuse of power together. Because this is an example to every citizen of the country how state machinery can be used against an individual, he further added.

#IndiaWithArnab | Arnab Goswami’s arrest has been made part of a larger vindictive exercise against an independent journalist & news network. This is to bring to light real facts on unfounded allegations in a closed case based on which #ArnabGoswami was assaulted & arrested pic.twitter.com/Artf59dBhO — Republic (@republic) November 4, 2020

Mumbai Police Manhandles Arnab Goswami

On Wednesday morning, over a dozen officers if Mumbai Police barged into Arnab Goswami's residence at around 8 am without any warrant, summon or court order and dragged him out. Republic's Editor-in-chief was assaulted and forcefully taken to the Raigad police station. About 40-50 Police armed Police personnel entered the building premises of Republic's Editor-in-chief and Managing director Arnab Goswami's residence with about 8 police vehicles at about 7:45 am on Wednesday morning. Within minutes over a dozen police personnel entered Arnab's residence and manhandled him in an attempt to drag him out. Arnab was pushed and heckled by the police personnel in spite of cooperating with them and repeatedly requesting them to allow him to contact his advocate. Samyabrata Ray Goswami, Arnab's wife informed that the lady cops tried to force her to sign some documents which was also recorded in the LIVE along with the assault on Arnab Goswami.

The Mumbai Police also went on to block Republic Executive editor Niranjan Narayanswamy and senior associate editor, Sanjay Pathak, from entering Arnab's residence. Mumbai Police pushed Niranjan out of the building after he stated that he has a right to report. The police also made an attempt to seize his phone and delete any videos taken by him of the assault on Arnab Goswami.

