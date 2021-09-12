Mohanlal Launches Kerala Tourism Mobile App, Future Update To Have 'voice Assistant'

With an aim to boost tourism in the state and provide help to tourists, the Kerala Tourism Department, on Saturday, launched a mobile application. The initiative is aimed at helping tourists during their visit to the state and ensuring that they have a good experience.

The app was launched by actor Mohanlal at a function at the Kovalam Raviz Hotel. Several eminent personalities, including Kerala's additional chief secretary (Tourism) K Venu and Minister for Tourism and Public Works Department PA Muhaad Riyas, were present at the launch event.

'One destination identified in each panchayat': Kerala Tourism Minister

According to the state tourism department, the newly-launched 'Kerala Tourism' app will be a great help for people in finding new tourist spots and also to record their experiences during the journey. Furthermore, people will be able to explore more new places and the state hopes that the app will eventually boost Kerala's tourism sector.

A superstar launch! Sri Mohanlal launches Kerala Tourism’s mobile app today at 3pm.#KeralaTourism #mobileapp pic.twitter.com/SU8VMm32yL — Kerala Tourism (@KeralaTourism) September 11, 2021

Talking about the app, Tourism Minister Riyas said, "Tourism Department identified one such destination in each panchayat that will help tourists to experience the fascinating tourist attractions of God's own country." He added that multiple locations are added to the application followed by exclusive destinations of historical significance. Thereafter, a person will be able to access every facility just at a fingertip, the Kerala minister said.

The state's additional chief secretary (Tourism) V. Venu, who was also present at the event, said that the diverse features of the application had been designed in a manner that will help in providing detailed information and services to tourists. It will also help in accumulating user-generated content, he added.

Speaking about the app, actor Mohanlal said that it will be of great help for people as the real-time audio guide will provide the nearest tourist spots as per their current location. Also, necessary requirements will be served with the application which includes nearby toilets, restaurants, and so on.

The state tourism department informed at the launch event that the app will be upgraded in the coming months and provide more facilities to tourists. One of the major facilities in the next update will include a 'Voice Assistant'.

(With inputs from ANI, Image: Twitter/Instagram)