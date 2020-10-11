India's COVID Recoveries Cross 60 Lakh; Active Cases Below 9 Lakh First Time Since Sept 9

As India crosses the 60-lakh mark for COVID-19 recoveries, the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MoHFW) said that the top five states which have the maximum caseload (61 per cent of total cases) contributed 54.3 per cent of the total recoveries. These five states are Maharashtra (12,29,339), Karnataka (5,61,610), Kerala (1,75,304), Andhra Pradesh (6.91,040) and Tamil Nadu (5,91,811). Taking to Twitter, MoHFW said that after the recent spike in the recoveries, India continues to be at the global leading position with maximum recovered COVID-19 cases.

After new COVID-19 recoveries, the total active case tally in the country has dropped below 9 lakh after a month. MoHFW on Thursday informed that only 8.93 per cent cases are active in India. The last time the number of active cases below 9 lakh was reported on September 9 with around 8.97 lakh active cases.

Since almost three consecutive weeks, the total number of recoveries has been exceeding the number of new COVID-19 cases. Besides this, India has also increased its Coronvirus sample test capacity. In the latest update by Indian Council of Medical Research over 8,68,77,242 samples have been tested for COVID-19. Also, on October 10, 10,78,544 tests had been conducted. the Fatality rate has also decreased significantly in the country.

While COVID-19 cases continue to surge globally, India's positivity rate is steadily maintained below 10%. According to MoHFW, the cumulative positivity rate is 8.28% and the daily figure is 7.52%. Positivity test is an indicator which is used to check the prevalence of COVID-19 infection in the community. Positivity rate shows the portion of people who test positive among those who are tested.

