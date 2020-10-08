COVID Recoveries 6.3 Times Of Active Cases, Daily Recovery Rate Nears 75k: Ministry

With over 75,000 COVID-19 recoveries being recorded daily, the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MoHFW) on Thursday said that the number of recoveries in India is 6.3 times more than active cases of Coronavirus. The country's COVID-19 recovery grew from 50,000 in May to over 58 lakh in October, it added. Taking to Twitter, MoHFW wrote that India is performing as per WHO's advice and performing 140 COVID-19 tests/day/million.

India has performed remarkably on fulfilling @WHO advice of 140 tests/day/ million population.



The national average of tests per day per million population stands at 865.



35 States/UTs performing more than 140 Tests/day/million population.https://t.co/TesFoFCVeL pic.twitter.com/4uc6pKwIIf — Ministry of Health (@MoHFW_INDIA) October 8, 2020

'Over 75000 people recovering from COVID-19 daily'

According to the latest updates by the Health Ministry, the total number of Coronavirus recoveries are surpassing the new cases. India so far has recorded over 68,35,655 positive COVID-19 cases, out of which 58,27,704 have recovered and 1,05,526 have died. In the last 24 hours, 78,524 new cases, 971 deaths and 83,011 recoveries have been recorded. Currently, the total number of COVID-19 active cases in India are 9,02,425. Meanwhile, the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) tweeted that 11,94,321 Coronavirus samples were tested on October 7. So far, India has performed over 8,34,65,975 tests for COVID-19 infection till Wednesday.

(With ANI inputs)