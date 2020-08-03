Ministry Of Health & Family Welfare Issues Guidelines For Opening Of Gyms, Yoga Institutes

The Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on Monday, August 3 issued fresh guidelines to Yoga institutes and gymnasiums ahead of their re-opening from August 5. The Ministry of Home Affairs had earlier announced that Yoga institutes and gyms will be allowed to open under the unlock-3 phase by following preventive measures to contain the spread of COVID-19.

According to the Health ministry guidelines gyms and Yoga institutions while planning and scheduling activities need to calculate maximum capacity per session on redesigned spaces and accordingly schedule the session and inform the members. It further suggested that Yogic Kriya may be avoided for the time being however if any institution is conducting the Kriyas then it may be done in open spaces.

For group fitness rooms and classes the guidelines state that staggering class session times and allowing a minimum of 15 to 30 minutes between classes to avoid overlap between members arriving and leaving. It further suggested online fitness classes wherever possible and strictly restricted the number of persons allowed per group based on the size of the room and fitness activity.

Instructions for personal training

While giving personal training there should be 6 feet distance between the trainer and the clients. The trainers must plan their sessions that require less physical contact with the client. Limit the number of clients per session and ensure adequate spacing amongst all clients, the guidelines stated.

Staff from containment zones not permitted

The guidelines further stated that staff residing in the containment zone shall not attend the facility until the containment zone is de-notified. All employees at high risk that is older employee, pregnant women employees should take extra precautions. The housekeeping staff needs to be guided on the waste management and disposal, the guideline added.

Equipment shall be disinfected

Equipment needs to be disinfected every time it is used by the clients. 'Sanitize middle finger with an alcohol swab and check oxygen saturation using a pulse oximeter. Those having oxygen saturation below 95% should not be allowed to exercise and these people should be immediately referred to the nearest health facility, the guidelines said.

"Remove mask and wear visor as far as feasible while exercising. Hand sanitizer stations must be provided near each gym equipment. The gym authorities must ensure that members sanitize their hands before using the equipment", the order stated.

Only asymptomatic persons will be allowed

Furthermore, only asymptomatic persons will be allowed to enter the premises including the staff. The people entering the gyms and yoga centres need to follow the basic COVID-19 norms like wearing masks and using the Arogya Setu app. Check-in and check out details of all the members need to be kept in the records with basic details like name, phone number and address.

