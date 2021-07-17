MoHFW Says 'Not Enough Evidence To Link COVID With Increase In TB Cases'

According to few reports, it was noted that COVID-19 patients recovering from the grasp of the virus cited a sudden uptick in the number of tuberculosis (TB) cases. The Union ministry refuting these reports said there is not enough scientific evidence to link the two. Both the diseases are contagious and primarily attack the lungs, but it will not be right to link the two as yet, the government said.

Ministry of Health recommends TB screening for Covid patients

On Saturday, the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare recommended Tuberculosis (TB) screening for all COVID-19 positive patients and COVID-19 screening for all diagnosed TB patients. According to a release by the Union Health Ministry, there have been some media reports alleging that a sudden rise in Tuberculosis (TB) cases has been noticed among patients who were infected with COVID-19 recently, leaving the doctors worried about receiving around a dozen similar cases every day. States/UTs have been asked for convergence in efforts for better surveillance and case finding of TB and COVID-19, as early as August 2020.

"Apart from this, multiple advisories and guidance have also been issued by MoHFW to reiterate the need for bi-directional screening of TB-COVID and TB-ILI/SARI. The States/ UTs have been implementing the same," read the release from the ministry.

Drawing parallels between decreased immunity in both tuberculosis and COVID-19 patients, the ministry said TB bacilli can be present in humans in a dormant state and has the potential to start multiplying when the individual’s immunity is compromised for any reason. The same is applicable in the post-COVID scenario, when an individual may develop decreased immunity due to the virus itself or due to the treatment, especially immune-suppressants like steroids.

Are TB and COVID related?

Like other post-COVID infections, which are not new but are preying on the weakened immunity, TB can infect a person recovering from COVID as his or her immunity is weak at that time.

"TB bacilli can be present in humans in a dormant state and has the potential to start multiplying when the individual’s immunity is compromised for any reason. The same is applicable in a post-Covid scenario, when an individual may develop decreased immunity due to the virus itself or due to the treatment, especially immune-suppressants like steroids," the ministry said.

The ministry also said that in 2020 only, it had recommended TB screening among COVID-19 patients as early as August 2020 and multiple such advisories have been issued.

The ministry stated, "The dual morbidity of TB and Covid-19 can be further highlighted through the facts that both the diseases are known to be infectious and primarily attack the lungs, presenting similar symptoms of cough, fever and difficulty in breathing, although TB has a longer incubation period and a slower onset of disease."

In a warning against post covid diseases such as black fungus, the ministry said SARS-CoV-2 infection could make an individual more susceptible to developing active TB disease, as TB is an opportunistic infection like black fungus.