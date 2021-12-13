Mohit Kamboj Moves Court Against Nawab Malik; Fresh Summons To Be Issued To NCP Neta

After BJP leader Mohit Kamboj approached a Metropolitan magistrate court in Mumbai, a bench on Monday ordered to start fresh proceedings against NCP's Nawab Malik. In the proceedings that would be initiated under Section 499, 500 of the Indian Penal Code, the bench further directed to issue fresh summons to Nawab Malik.

BJP's Kamboj moves court against Nawab Malik

In a criminal defamation case filed by Kamboj against Malik, a magistrate court had issued summons on November 29. However, according to Kamboj, social media posts were put up by Malik and his men, who asked followers through social media posts to come to the court. A huge crowd had gathered outside the Sewree court in Mumbai's Central Suburb because of which the court proceedings were hampered on the said date, as per Kamboj, who approached the Police. The police, however, did not take any action, forcing the BJP leader to move to a metropolitan court.

Taking cognizance of Kamboj's plea, the Court ordered to start fresh proceedings against Malik under Section 499, 500 of the Indian Penal Code, and issue fresh summons.

Kamboj's allegations against Malik

Holding a press conference, Malik had claimed that Kamboj's brother-in-law Rishab Sachdev was in the infamous Cordelia Cruise rave party and was let off by the NCB during the raids.

Speaking to Republic Media Network, Kamboj had clarified that Rishab was picked by NCB before boarding the ship." He was let off by NCB after NCB found him clean. If Nawab Malik has evidence, then why doesn't he approach the authorities? Instead, he resorts to mudslinging on social media," he said. "I have filed a 100 Crore defamation against Nawab Malik; the case will be picked up after Diwali; now Nawab Malik will have to place the evidence," the BJP leader added.

Thereafter, had filed a Rs 100 crore defamation suit against the NCP leader for dragging him and his family members in the Mumbai cruise drugs bust case.