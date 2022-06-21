MoHUA Launches NIPUN Project For Promotion Of Upskilling Of 1 Lakh Nirman Workers

Union Minister of Housing and Urban Affairs Hardeep Singh Puri launched an innovative project named National Initiative for Promoting Upskilling of Nirman workers (NIPUN) on Monday for skill training of 100,000 construction workers.

The Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs (MoHUA) launched the NIPUN project under its flagship scheme of the Deendayal Antyodaya-Yojana National Urban Livelihoods Mission (DAY-NULM) to train construction workers through fresh skilling and upskilling programs which will provide them with work opportunities in foreign countries also, MoHUA said in a statement.

The National Skill Development Corporation (NSDC), the nodal agency under the Ministry of Skill Development & Entrepreneurship (MSDE), Government of India will implement the NIPUN project.

While addressing the launch event for the NIPUN project, the Union Minister of Housing and Urban Affairs (MoHUA) Hardeep Singh Puri said that the transformational impact of the National Urban Livelihoods Mission has definitely reduced the vulnerability of urban poor households by providing upskilling and employment opportunities to urban dwellers, especially the youth.

The Minister further said that the spirit of entrepreneurship has been encouraged and supported by giving urban workers access to self-employment and skilled wage employment opportunities.

“This initiative will enable NIRMAN construction workers to be more proficient and skilled while making them adopt future trends in the construction industry by increasing their capabilities and diversifying their skill sets,” he added.

The Minister further said that through suitable skilling initiatives such as NIPUN, we are creating a future labour force for the construction industry which will propel innovation and large-scale development in the country. Later, Hardeep Singh Puri interacted with some construction workers on the occasion and presented them with safety helmets.

The NIPUN project implementation is divided into three parts, training through Recognition of Prior Learning (RPL) at construction sites, training through Fresh skilling by Plumbing and Infrastructure SSC, and International Placement through industries, builders, and contractors.

Onsite skill training will be provided to approximately 80,000 construction workers

According to the statement by the Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs (MoHUA), “Onsite skill training will be provided to approximately 80,000 construction workers through industry associations under the RPL certification, co-branded with MoHUA, while about 14,000 candidates will receive fresh skilling through plumbing and infrastructure Sector Skill Council (SSC) in trades having promising placement potentials.”

Project NIPUN will facilitate and support convergence with related ministries. Meanwhile, NSDC will be responsible for the overall execution of training, monitoring and candidate tracking.

It will provide trainees with ‘Kaushal Bhima’, three-year accidental insurance with coverage of Rs 2 lakhs, digital skills such as cashless transactions and the BHIM app, orientation about entrepreneurship, and EPF and BOCW facilities.