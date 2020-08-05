Moment Of Joy: Here's What Ayodhya Litigant Mahant Dharamdas Is Eyeing At The Bhumi Pujan

On the day of the much-awaited foundation stone laying ceremony of the grand Ram Temple, Mahant Dharamdas, who was one of the litigants in the Ayodhya land dispute case, said that this day was the moment of joy for all of them. Dharamdas looked forward to witnessing how Prime Minister Narendra Modi would lay the foundation stone at the temple.

“This is a moment of joy for all of us. The temple will be built at the site and people of Ayodhya will see how PM will lay the stone,” the litigant said.

He also said that people attending and organising the ground-breaking ceremony should follow protocols and keep themselves safe from Coronavirus.

Eight months after the Supreme Court verdict paving the way for the Ram Mandir in Ayodhya's Ram Janmabhoomi, PM Narendra Modi is set to lay the foundation stone for the temple on August 5 at 12:30 pm

Ram Mandir Bhoomi Pujan

The foundation stone of the Ram Temple slated to be built in Ayodhya will be laid on August 5. Larsen & Toubro (L&T) which will construct the two-floor temple using Sompura Marbles - spanning 161ft in length, 140ft in width, and 128 ft in height, comprising of 5 domes.

Out of the 162 eminent guests invited for the Bhoomi Pujan of Ram Mandir, 135 saints belonging to 135 spiritual traditions will be present. Some eminent citizens of Ayodhya have also been invited to the ceremony. The sacred soil from over 2000 holy places and water from more than 100 rivers has been brought for the Bhoomi Pujan. PM Modi, RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat, Ram Mandir trust chief Mahant Nritya Gopal Das, UP CM Yogi Adityanath, and UP Governor Anandiben Patel shall be present on the stage.

Here is the full itinerary of PM Modi in Ayodhya:

Landing at Lucknow airport at 10:35 am

Leaving the airport for Ayodhya in helicopter at 10:40 am

Landing in Saket Colony in Ayodhya at 11:30 am

Darshan at Hanuman Garhi at 11:40 am

Reaching Ramjanmabhoomi at 12 noon

10 minutes for darshan of Ram Lalla

Tree plantation program in the premises of the promised temple at 12:15 pm

Bhoomi Poojan begins at 12:30 pm

Foundation stone laying ceremony at 12:40 pm

Meeting Swami Nrityagopal Das and other members of the Ram Janmabhoomi trust at 1:10 pm

PM Modi will leave for Saket helipad at 2:05 pm

Departure for Lucknow at 2:20 pm

