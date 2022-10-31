ON TAPE: Terrifying Moment Of Morbi Bridge Collapse Caught On CCTV; People Fall In Seconds

Republic TV on Monday accessed the CCTV footage of the moment when the Morbi bridge collapsed on Sunday leading to the death of at least 132 persons. The video showed that the bridge was crammed with people including women and children during the evening. Suddenly, it started shaking and then snapped, plunging them into the water below within seconds, at 6:31 pm as per the CCTV. Later, visuals showed parts of the bridge in the water. As of now, relief and rescue operations are underway with two persons reported to be missing. Gujarat CM Bhupendra Patel has also reached the accident site.

#BREAKING: MOMENT OF BRIDGE'S COLLAPSE



CCTV footage with Republic shows the moment of the Morbi bridge's collapse; Tune in #LIVE - https://t.co/GAtGCvLDbU pic.twitter.com/TEXQvfX9bx — Republic (@republic) October 31, 2022

Frame 1: Commuters on the bridge

Frame 2: The bridge sharts shaking

Frame 3: The moment when the bridge snaps

Frame 4: People fall in the river

Morbi bridge collapse

In a monumental tragedy, at least 132 persons died after a century-old suspension bridge on the Machchhu river in Gujarat’s Morbi city collapsed on Sunday evening. The bridge which was shut for extensive repairs and renovation was reopened to the public on the Gujarati New Year day on October 26. The state government formed a 5-member committee comprising top officials to investigate the tragedy. In another development, Republic TV accessed the crucial agreement between the Oreva Group and the Morbi Municipality pertaining to this bridge.

The aforesaid document has been signed between Ajanta Manufacturing Ltd. and the Morbi Municipality on March 7 this year. It is essentially a 15-year contract for maintenance, upkeep, renovation and taking care of amenities, staffing and ticketing. Thus, the firm was allowed to hike the ticket price for commuters by Rs.2 every year. This assumes significance as there was a footfall of around 350 people there at the time of the accident, sources revealed. This came even as the bridge could carry only 150 people at once. However, sources informed Republic that around 675 tickets were sold for the bridge on Sunday.

Earlier, Morbi Municipality Chief Officer Sandeep Singh Zala admitted to Republic TV that the bridge which collapsed didn't have fitness clearance and was opened without intimation to the authorities. Meanwhile, a visibly emotional PM Modi condoled the loss of lives in the bridge collapse while addressing the National Unity Day programme in Kevadia. He also assured the people of the country that no stone will be left unturned in relief and rescue operations.