'Moment Of Revival: MoS Jitendra Singh On Significance Of G20 Tourism Meet In Kashmir

"This is a moment of rejuvenation and reincarnation", said MoS Jitendra Singh on Monday while speaking to Republic on the sidelines of a G20 meet in Kashmir.

He said, "I told actor Ram Charan, the Naatu Naatu fame, exactly fifty years ago there was an actor here who shook his leg by the banks of Dal lake. He was known as Shammi Kapoor and he made a name out of Kashmir. Series of movies, Kashmir ki Kali, Jaanwar, Rajkumar"

VIDEO: #G20 #Srinagar: ”This is indeed a moment of rejuvenation, a moment of reincarnation.#JammuAndKashmir was always a cost-effective and versatile destination for film shooting….many owed their stardom to these picturesque locales”. pic.twitter.com/NKeXPNMG9i — Dr Jitendra Singh (@DrJitendraSingh) May 22, 2023

The praises for the Bollywood movies made in Jammu and Kashmir came at the side event on ‘Film Tourism for Economic Growth and Cultural Preservation’ during the 3rd Tourism Working Group Meeting at Sher-i-Kashmir (SKICC)

The 3rd Tourism Working Group Meeting began on Monday with participation of 61 delegates from 29 nations.

'This is the revival of old era of films in J&K'

"This is going to be a revival of the same era when the valley was known for songs, dance and all the beautiful things", Union Minister added. He continued, "The most versatile thing is that it is cost effective shooting here in Kashmir, you have plateaus, fountains snow peaks, golf courses, valleys and meadows. Suddenly in 1990, when everything came to a halt due to many unfortunate reasons, some of those who were shooting here found it difficult to find another location. For example actor Raj Kapoor who was shooting his last movie before he passed away in 1988; his progenies later took up the project and soon after the circumstances changed for the wrong reasons. They had to find alternate location to continue that scene which I think finally they zeroed down in Vienna."

He also stressed on how Jammu and Kashmir contributed to Bollywood, he said, "J&K have been known for contributing hugely in Indian movies. People don't know that the first film star in the history of Indian cinema - Kundan Lal Saigal - hailed from Jammu and Kashmir."

'Event to create job opportunities for youth of J&K'

Singh also said that the event in will open doors for a lot job opportunities for the youth of J&K as the new and peaceful Union Territory is attracting the filmmakers not only from India but abroad too because of its beauty.