Moments After HC Verdict, Home Ministry Moves SC To Expedite Nirbhaya Rapists' Execution

The Home Ministry has now moved the Supreme Court against the Delhi High Court judgment in the Nirbhaya Case. Earlier on Wednesday, the Delhi High Court passed its order on a plea filed by the Home Affairs Ministry and Tihar Jail authorities on February 1 challenging the Patiala House court order, which stayed the execution of the four convicts in the Nirbhaya gang-rape and murder case.

The Delhi High Court ruled that the convicts in the Nirbhaya case will be allowed a week to exercise their legal remedies, following which the trial court will begin proceedings for their execution. The high court dismissed the Centre's plea challenging the trial court's order staying the execution of the convicts and rejected Centre's request to hang the four convicts separately and said that the rapists will have to be executed together. The High Court said that after the dismissal of convicts' appeals by the Supreme Court in May 2017, nobody took steps for issuance of death warrants against them.

Nirbhaya Case

On January 7, the Delhi Court ordered the four convicts to be hanged on January 22 at 7 AM in Tihar jail. The Supreme Court. Following the verdict, Mukesh filed a mercy petition before President Ram Nath Kovind which was rejected on January 17. The trial court on the same day issued another death warrants with the execution date on February 1, 6 AM.

On January 25, rapist Mukesh moved the Supreme Court against the rejection of mercy plea. On January 29, convict Akshay Kumar approached the Supreme Court with a curative petition which was dismissed a day later. On January 31, the top court dismissed pleas filed by Pawan seeking a review of its order rejecting his juvenile claim. Delhi Court then postponed the execution of the black warrants until further order. On February 1 Centre moved the High Court against the trial court order.

A 23-year-old paramedic student Nirbhaya was gang-raped inside a running bus by six persons on December 16, 2012, in Delhi. The victim was severely assaulted and thrown out on the road along with her male friend and succumbed to injuries a few days later. Out of the six convicts, one reportedly committed suicide in prison, while another, a juvenile, served maximum punishment of three years in a reform home and was set free in 2015. The remaining four rapists were convicted and handed the death penalty by a trial court in 2013, confirmed by the Delhi High Court in March 2014. The Supreme Court upheld the Delhi High Court's verdict in 2017.

