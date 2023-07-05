Money Laundering: Allahabad HC Refuses To Quash Case Against Gayatri Prajapati

The Allahabad High Court’s Lucknow bench on Wednesday (July 5) refused to dismiss the proceedings against former Samajwadi Party (SP) minister Gayatri Prajapati over allegations of money laundering.

According to court records, the former minister is accused of acquiring assets worth a staggering Rs 2.98 crore through undisclosed sources of income. Despite this substantial amount, Prajapati was unable to provide a proper account of the funds found in his account, further raising suspicions.

HC’s probe in PMLA

The High Court also found prima facie evidence of money laundering, strengthening the case against him. Additionally, investigations have revealed misuse of his ministerial position from 2012 to 2017, during which he allegedly amassed crores of rupees. The funds were reportedly deposited in his personal bank accounts, as well as in the accounts of his family members and employees. Furthermore, investments were made in companies where Prajapati's son held a directorial position.

The Enforcement Directorate has already seized properties valued at Rs 35 crore, exceeding Rs 100 crore in market worth. Other ongoing investigations involve various cases, including illegal mining.

As Gayatri Prajapati faces these grave allegations, the former SP leader will need to confront the mounting evidence against him. The outcome of these proceedings will determine the fate of the former minister and could potentially lead to significant legal consequences.