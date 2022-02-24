Money Laundering Case: Dawood Ibrahim’s Brother Kaskar Sent To Judicial Custody Till Mar 8

In a key development on Thursday, Court sent Gangster Dawood Ibrahim’s brother Iqbal Kaskar to judicial custody in connection with the money laundering case. The Enforcement Directorate (ED) presented Kaskar before the Court after his custody ended. Kaskar was earlier sent to ED custody on February 18 for seven days by a special PMLA court in Mumbai.

Iqbal Kaskar was picked up by the ED after carrying out a major crackdown on terrorist Dawood Ibrahim and cases connected to him. Earlier this month, the ED conducted raids at the residence of Dawood Ibrahim’s sister Haseena Parkar in Mumbai in connection with the money laundering case. The forces also carried out searches at several places linked to people associated with the underworld.

Deported to India from the United Arab Emirates in 2003, Kaskar was arrested by the anti-extortion cell of Thane Police in 2017 and has been lodged in the Thane Central Jail since then. The development holds major significance as NCP leader Nawab Malik was arrested by ED in connection with Dawood Ibrahim’s money laundering case on Wednesday.

Nawab Malik sent to ED's custody till March 3

The Special PMLA court in Mumbai on Wednesday sent Maharashtra Minister and NCP leader Nawab Malik to 8 days of ED remand till March 3. The matter was heard by Additional Session (Special PMLA) judge Rahul Rokade. Speaking from the witness box, Nawab Malik claimed that he was brought to the ED office 'forcefully'. "ED officials came to my residence. Summons was served in a short period. I was forcefully brought to the ED office. They should have served me with the summons. I would have cooperated. But then I was forcefully brought to the ED office," he said.

He added, "ED forcefully asked to sign on the copy of the summons. I was asked to sign the copy of the summons at the ED office by the officials. Nawab Malik - they first detained and later recorded my statement."

On November 9, 2021, Leader of Opposition in Maharashtra Assembly Devendra Fadnavis alleged that Nawab Malik had links with the underworld. He said that Solidus Investments Pvt. Ltd.- a company allegedly controlled by Malik's family members, had purchased a 2.8-acre land in Kurla, Mumbai in September 2005 from Mariyambai Goawala, Munira Plumber and 1993 bomb blasts convict Sardar Shah Wali Khan. Claiming that the land was sold cheaper than the market rate at Rs.30 lakh, he added that Rs.10 lakh and Rs.5 lakh were paid to Haseena Parkar's driver and bodyguard Salim Patel and Khan respectively.

Image: PTI/ SHUTTERSTOCK