Money Laundering Probe: ED Attaches Assets Worth Over Rs 757 Cr Of Amway India In MLM Scam

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) announced on Monday that it has attached assets worth Rs 757.77 crore belonging to Amway India Enterprises Private Limited, a business accused of running a multi-level marketing (MLM) scam. The attached assets include Amway's land and factory building at Dindigul in Tamil Nadu, as well as plant and machinery, vehicles, bank accounts, and fixed deposits.

The attached properties include worth Rs 411.83 crore immovable assets and bank balances of Rs 345.94 crore from 36 distinct accounts belonging to Amway. A money-laundering probe by the Enforcement Directorate revealed that Amway is executing a pyramid fraud under the pretence of directly selling a multi-level marketing network.

“It is observed that the prices of most of the products offered by the company are exorbitant as compared to the alternative popular products of reputed manufacturers available in the open market,” said the ED.

“The entire focus of the company is about propagating how members can become rich by becoming members. There is no focus on the products. “Products are used to masquerade this multi-level marketing (MLM) pyramid fraud as a direct-selling company,” the Enforcement Directorate further alleged.

ED claims general public being duped into becoming members of Amway India

The federal agency claims that the general public is duped into becoming members of the company and purchasing products at exorbitant prices, causing them to lose their hard-earned money.

“The new members are not buying the products to use them but to become rich by becoming members as showcased by the upline members. Reality is that the commissions received by the upline members contribute enormously to the hike of prices of the products,” said the ED.

From 2002-03 to 2021-22, the firm has obtained a total of Rs 27,562 crore through its business operations. During the financial years 2002-2003 to 2020-21, the company paid a commission of Rs 7,588 crore to its distributors and members in India and the United States.

"The company has remitted the large amount of Rs 2,859.10 crore in the name of dividend, royalty, and other payments to their investors and parent entities," the ED said, adding that Amway brought Rs 21.39 crores as share capital in India in 1996-97 to Financial Year 2020-21.

According to the Central investigation agency, Britt Worldwide India Private Limited and Network TwentyOne Private Limited played a major role in marketing Amway's pyramid scheme by hosting seminars for joining members under the pretence of selling items via enrolling of members in the chain system.

“The promoters are conducting mega conventions and flaunted their lavish lifestyle and used social media to lure gullible investors,” the ED added.

(With inputs from Agencies)

Image: PTI/ANI