Monkeypox: 8-year-old Boy In Andhra Pradesh's Guntur Hospitalised After Reporting Symptoms

Amid four confirmed cases of Monkeypox in India, an eight-year boy was hospitalised in Andhra Pradesh's Guntur after reporting symptoms of the disease, officials informed on July 30. The boy was admitted to a government general hospital (GGH) in Guntur. Notably, India currently has four reported cases of Monkeypox, which has been declared by the WHO as a global public health emergency.

District Medical and Health Officer, Guntur Dr Sumaiya Khan said, "It is a suspected case of Monkeypox. For confirmation. We have taken samples which are being sent to the National Institute of Virology, Pune and Gandhi Hospital in Secunderabad for confirmation."

GGH officials said that the boy has been admitted into a special ward and treatment will be decided upon based on the report.

4 Monkeypox cases in India

Significantly, India has so far reported four cases of Monkeypox, of which three cases were reported from Kerala and one from Delhi. The government is on alert as Monkeypox cases continue to rise globally.

The government has taken widespread measures to keep the disease at bay, said NITI Aayog member (Health) Dr V K Paul and he added that there is no need to panic.

"There is no need to panic, as of now, but one must report in time if they spot any symptoms,'' he said.

Monkeypox: 18,000 cases from 78 countries

The WHO has reported over 18,000 cases from 78 countries. "The Monkeypox outbreak can be stopped if countries, communities and individuals inform themselves, take the risks seriously, and take the steps needed to stop transmission and protect vulnerable groups," said Dr Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, Director General, WHO on Thursday.

Monkeypox is a zoonotic disease, which belongs to the same family of viruses as smallpox. It is endemic to the regions of West and Central Africa but in the recent past, cases have also been reported from non-endemic countries, said WHO.

