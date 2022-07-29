Monkeypox: 9 Out Of 10 Suspected Infection Samples Test Negative In Maharashtra's NIV

In a key development, nine out of ten suspected monkeypox infection samples sent to the National Institute of Virology (NIV) of Pune have tested negative for the viral disease.

According to a senior official at Pune’s National Institute of Virology, no monkeypox cases have been found in the state so far.

Epidemic-prone diseases surveillance officer of Maharashtra Pradeep Awate said that the result of one patient was yet to be available. He further informed that ten samples had been sent to the NIV last month.

Maharashtra’s Surveillance officer for epidemic-prone diseases further said, “The state health department is not disclosing the details and locations of suspected patients so that they do not face harassment.”

Recently, the Maharashtra government directed doctors and health department officials to keep a watch on the patients who have returned from the countries where monkeypox cases have been reported.

Centre To Set Up Task Force For Guidance On Tackling Monkeypox

Notably, a task force on monkeypox will be constituted to provide guidance to the government on the expansion of diagnostic facilities and explore emerging trends related to vaccination for the disease, official sources said on Thursday.

The decision was taken at a high-level meeting held on June 26 at the level of the principal secretary to the Prime Minister to review the ongoing public health preparedness and response initiatives against the spread of monkeypox, the sources told PTI. India has so far reported four cases of monkeypox, with three from Kerala and one from Delhi.

The National Aids Control Organisation and Directorate General of Health Services have been asked to work on a sensitive and targeted communication strategy to promote timely reporting, detection of cases and management of cases, the sources said.