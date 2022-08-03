As India registered its 9th Monkeypox case with another fresh case being reported in Delhi, Batra Hospital Managing Director Dr Rajesh Garg on Wednesday, August 3 assured that doctors are well-prepared to treat the virus-infected patients, further informing that the development of a vaccine to combat the disease is underway.

Speaking exclusively to Republic Media Network, Batra Hospital MD Dr Rajesh Garg explained, "Monkeypox is not a new disease. However, the numbers have increased. People who are travelling can carry the disease. It's a very infectious disease, which has been declared a health emergency. So far we (Batra Hospital) have not received any case. We are fully prepared and created wards for treatment. Symptoms are- swollen and large lymphoid, skin legions vaccination will always be helpful. Vaccination development is underway. We have isolated the virus."

This comes at a time when a 31-year-old woman on Wednesday tested positive for Monkeypox in Delhi, taking India's tally to 9 (including one death) and the national capital's alone at 4. On August 2, another Nigerian man living in Delhi tested positive for Monkeypox. On August 1, a 35-year-old Nigerian man, living in Delhi and having no recent history of foreign travel, tested positive for Monkeypox. On July 30, a 22-year-old man hailing from Kerala lost his life due to the virus.

On August 2, Medical Superintendent Nursing Homes of the Delhi Government directed three private hospitals to create at least 10 isolation rooms for Monkeypox cases - five for management of suspected cases of Monkeypox and five isolation rooms for management of confirmed cases of Monkeypox.

Monkeypox scare

On July 23, the World Health Organisation (WHO) declared Monkeypox a global health emergency. Over 18,000 cases have been reported from 78 countries. India has reported eight cases of the virus, out of which five were reported in Kerala whereas three were reported in Delhi.

Africa had emerged as the country with the highest number of monkeypox deaths. The task force chaired by NITI Aayog member Dr VK Paul had been constituted and the Centre had initiated surveillance of the disease at various international airports.

Monkeypox symptoms

As per the WHO advisory, the symptoms of Monkeypox include fever, severe headache, muscle aches, back pain, low energy, swollen lymph nodes, and skin rashes or lesions. The rash usually begins on the first or third day of the onset of fever. A patient of monkeypox may also develop lesions that may be flat or slightly raised, filled with clear or yellowish fluid, then crust over, dry up, and fall off. These lesions vary from a few to several thousand.

"The rash tends to appear on the face, the palms of the hands, and the soles of the feet. They can also be found in the mouth, genitals, and eyes," WHO cautioned.

