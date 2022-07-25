Monkeypox: Delhi L-G Saxena Asks People Not To Panic After 1st Virus Case Reported In City

After reviewing the current situation in Delhi, Lieutenant Governor of Delhi Vinai Kumar Saxena has requested people not to panic, after the national capital reported its first case of Monkeypox on Sunday, July 24.

L-G Saxena took to micro-blogging site Twitter and said, "Reviewed the Monkeypox situation in Delhi along with CS, Secy Health, DGHS & others concerned. Was apprised of preparedness in terms of medical services, hospital infrastructure, tracing, testing, surveillance and clinical management."

"Advised officials to ensure all preventive measures. I appeal to the people to not panic and follow all prescribed prevention and treatment protocols," he added.

Delhi Man without any travel history tests positive for Monkeypox

A 34-year-old man from the national capital with no history of foreign travel has tested positive for the monkeypox virus, official sources said on July 24. This is the fourth case of the disease being reported in India.

The man had attended a stag party recently at Manali in Himachal Pradesh, sources said. A resident of West Delhi, the man was admitted to the Maulana Azad Medical College Hospital here around three days ago after he showed symptoms of Monkeypox.

His samples were sent to the National Institute of Virology (NIV) Pune on Saturday which came out positive, the sources said. "Contact tracing process has been initiated," the sources added.

This is the fourth case of Monkeypox reported in India, with all the previous three cases being reported in the state of Kerala. The first case was of the virus was reported on July 14 after a UAE traveller returned to Kerala. The second case was reported on July 18 in Kannur district and the third case was reported on July 22 in the Malappuram district of the state.

CM Arvind Kejriwal Assures 'No need to panic'

Shortly after the first Monkeypox case was reported in Delhi, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal took to Twitter and said, “The first case of Monkeypox was detected in Delhi. The patient is stable and recovering. There's no need to panic. The situation is under control.”

“We have made a separate isolation ward at Lok Nayak Hospital (LNJP). Our best team is on the case to prevent the spread and protect Delhiites,” Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal added.

What is Monkeypox?

According to the World Health Organisation (WHO), Monkeypox is a rare viral zoonotic disease caused by the Monkeypox virus. It is commonly found in Central western Africa amid densely populated tropical rainforests. The virus can spread from animal to human as well as can be transmitted from human to human. Symptoms of Monkeypox include a typical fever, intense headache, muscle aches, back pain, swollen lymph nodes, and rash or lesions on the skin, that last for 2-4 weeks, WHO outlines. It can be fatal, even though it's usually milder than smallpox, EMA says.

The WHO on July 21 declared Monkeypox a "public health emergency of international concern." So far, 71 countries reported at least 15,400 cases, including India, the US CDC reported. The cases skyrocketed since early May mostly in West and Central African countries, where the disease has already been endemic for long.

