Monkeypox: Govt Asks Officials To 'keep Close Watch On Situation' As Cases In Europe Rise

Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya has asked health officials to keep a close watch as Monkeypox cases have been rising in Europe. The Union Minister has instructed the National Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) and the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) to be on alert and keep a close watch on the situation, said official sources on May 20. AP reports health experts are baffled at the Monkeypox cases getting reported last week from countries like Britain, Spain, Portugal, France, Italy, US, Germany, Belgium, Sweden, Australia and Canada. All the reported infections are mostly in young men who hadn't previously travelled to Africa.

“I'm stunned by this. Every day I wake up and there are more countries infected,” said Oyewale Tomori, a virologist who formerly headed the Nigerian Academy of Science and who sits on several World Health Organization advisory boards.

“This is not the kind of spread we've seen in West Africa, so there may be something new happening in the West,” he said.

Health Ministry puts Airports and ports on high alert

The Union Health Ministry has directed the Airport and Port health officials to keep a close vigil, "They have been instructed that any sick passenger with a travel history to Monkeypox-affected countries be isolated and samples sent to the BSL4 facility of the National Institute of Virology in Pune for an investigation," an official source said who also informed about the health minister's instruction to NCDC and ICMR to be alert and closely monitor the situation in India.

WHO conducts emergency meeting on Monkeypox

The World Health Organisation (WHO) has convened an emergency meeting to discuss the outbreak of Monkeypox in multiple countries. The Telegraph reported the main discussion points included how the virus is spreading, the unusually high prevalence of the virus among homosexual and bisexual males, and also the vaccination scenario. The decision was triggered after the UK health secretary Sajid Javed confirmed 11 new cases of Monkeypox in the country on May 20 taking the overall cases to 20 raising fears the disease is spreading unchecked across the United Kingdom.

Monkeypox: The nature of the disease

The Monkeypox disease is transmitted from humans to humans via close contact with lesions, body fluids, respiratory droplets and contaminated materials such as bedding. The transmission can also occur from the mother's placenta into the fetus or close contact during and after the birth informed the world health body, further adding, that clinically the disease is similar to smallpox. WHO still cannot confirm whether the disease can be passed on via sexual transmission.

In humans, the symptoms of Monkeypox are similar but of a lower intensity than of smallpox. World Health Organisation says the appearance of fever, rashes, and swollen lymph nodes may be an indication of a person infected with Monkeypox. WHO further informed the case fatality ratio has reached a high of 3-6 percent in recent times.

IMAGE: REPRESENTATIVE / ANI