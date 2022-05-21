Monkeypox: Health Expert Says 'no Need To Panic, Need To Study How It Is Evolving'

In view of rising Monkeypox cases in some foreign countries, a health expert, on Saturday, said that there is no need to panic and insisted on observing the evolution of the disease in order to find its cure.

Dr Ishwar Gilada, an infectious diseases expert and consultant for HIV/STDs, said that there is no need to panic as "fortunately, it is not as severe as smallpox." However, he said it is important to keep monitoring the disease and understand it better.

"At present, we do not know how many people are really dying, whether they've received any treatment or not. We do not know the treatment and maybe the smallpox vaccine can be used as a treatment. Maybe, it can be used as a treatment, but we do not know that yet," Dr Gilada told news agency ANI.

"Everything should be taken seriously. And we should keep a guard, but at the same time, there is no need to get panic. We need to study how it is evolving, and how many people are getting affected. Fortunately, it is not as severe as smallpox," he added.

Pune | #Monkeypox is zoonotic like HIV that initially came as monkey virus called simian immunodeficiency virus. Such viruses spread in animals but jump to humans. In last 40 yrs, all infections are virals. Don't have very potent anti-viral. Virals keep mutating: Dr Ishwar Gilada pic.twitter.com/AocCHONxev — ANI (@ANI) May 21, 2022

What is Monkeypox?

The Monkeypox disease is transmitted from humans to humans via close contact with lesions, body fluids, respiratory droplets and contaminated materials such as bedding. The transmission can also occur from the mother's placenta into the fetus or close contact during and after the birth, as per the World Health Organization (WHO). WHO said that the disease is clinically similar to smallpox. In humans, the symptoms of Monkeypox are similar but of a lower intensity than of smallpox.

Explaining details about the disease that has been making headlines in the last couple of days at a time the world continues to recover from the COVID pandemic caused by the SARS-CoV-2 virus, Dr Gilada told ANI, "Monkeypox is zoonotic (virus) like HIV that initially came as monkey virus called simian immunodeficiency virus. Such viruses spread in animals but jump to humans. In the last 40 years, all infections are virals."

Citing the global impact caused by the coronavirus, Dr Gilada said, "No one can say for a fact that a virus will become pandemic. Especially after COVID, which travelled from one small city to the world, halting it for two years. But there isn't a need to panic. There is a need is to study".

Notably, Dr Gilada's statement comes after Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya, on Friday, asked health officials to keep a close watch as Monkeypox cases have been rising in Europe. The Union Minister instructed the National Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) and the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) to be on alert and keep a close watch on the situation.

WHO conducts emergency meeting on Monkeypox

The World Health Organisation (WHO) convened an emergency meeting to discuss the outbreak of Monkeypox in multiple countries. The Telegraph reported the main discussion points included how the virus is spreading, the unusually high prevalence of the virus among homosexual and bisexual males, and also the vaccination scenario.

The decision was triggered after the UK Health Secretary Sajid Javed confirmed 11 new cases of Monkeypox in the country on May 20 taking the overall cases to 20 raising fears the disease is spreading unchecked across the United Kingdom.

(Image: AP/ANI)