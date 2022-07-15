Monkeypox In India: Centre Issues Advisory For International Passengers; Check Details

At a time when India has confirmed its first case of Monkeypox, the central government has released a series of guidelines for managing the disease in line with international passengers who are more prone to spread the disease in the country. The advisory issued by the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare asked passengers to remain cautious and further seek help if symptoms are seen.

As per the advisory, while international passengers have been asked to avoid close contact with sick people, dead or wild animals among others, in other instructions, they have also been asked to refrain from eating or preparing meat from wild game (bushmeat) or from using products derived from wild animals from Africa.

Also, passengers have been directed to avoid contact with contaminated materials used by sick people including their clothing, bedding, or materials used in a health setting or that came in contact with infected animals.

Ministry of Health and Family Welfare releases guidelines for the management of Monkeypox disease



Apart from the things to avoid, the Health Ministry has also asked passengers developing symptoms suggestive of monkeypox or who had contact with an infected person or were in the infected area, to consult the nearest health facility.

Earlier on Thursday, the Health Ministry had also rushed a high-level multi-disciplinary team to Kerala where the first case was confirmed.

On the other hand, the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) on Friday stated that around 15 research and diagnostic laboratories have been trained across the country to detect further infections across the country. Tweeting about the same, it said, "To help the country's preparedness for monkeypox detection, 15 Virus Research and Diagnostic Laboratories across the country, which are geographically well distributed and strategically located, have already been trained in the diagnostic test by ICMR -NIV, Pune."

First case of Monkeypox confirmed in India

In a first from the state, a monkeypox case has been confirmed in Kerala, informed State health Minister Veena George on Thursday. According to the health minister, the infected person came from abroad recently.

The man arrived from UAE a few days back and is presently under observation, she said, further adding that there is no need to panic as the virus spreads through bodily fluids. "There is nothing to worry about or to be anxious about. All the steps are being taken and the patient is stable," the state minister told ANI.

