Monkeypox In India: Health Ministry Issues Guidelines For States & Union Territories

Union Health Secretary Rajesh Bhushan wrote to the health secretaries of all states and Union Territories and asked them to follow the list of guidelines issued with respect to the spreading of monkeypox cases around the world. In the letter, Bhushan has asked the health secretaries of all states and UTs to make sure that there is orientation and re-orientation of all 'key stakeholders' and also that of health screening teams, disease surveillance teams and doctors on the premises of the hospital, about the common signs and symptoms of Monkeypox.

The Health Secretary has also asked to maintain complete isolation of any patient who has been diagnosed with the virus until all the lesions have fallen and scabs have completely fallen off. Hospitals which are capable of managing suspected or confirmed cases should be provided with adequate human resource and logistic support. Bhushan said that states should ensure that there should be intensive risk communication directed at health care workers, identified sites at health facilities as well as the general public about simple preventive strategies and the need for prompt reporting of cases must be undertaken.

#Monkeypox |Union Health Secretary Rajesh Bhushan writes to Additional Chief Secretary/Principal Secretary/Secretary (Health) of all States/UTs, reiterating some of the key actions that are required to be taken by all States/UTs in line with MoHFW's guidance issued on the subject pic.twitter.com/fb7jdZPz8U — ANI (@ANI) July 14, 2022

The Union Health Secretary, in his letter, informed that the Central government is observing the situation very closely and shall provide all required help to fight monkeypox in India. He also asked all states and Union Territories to follow the guidelines issued by the Union Government.

Monkeypox in India

In a first, Kerala Health Minister Veena George reported on Thursday that one suspected case of monkeypox had been confirmed on July 14. The infection has reportedly been linked to a recent immigrant from abroad, according to the state health ministry. She continued by saying that there is no need to be alarmed because the virus transmits via bodily fluids. The patient arrived from the UAE a few days ago and is currently being monitored.

"The samples of the person have been sent to the Pune Virology Institute by the health department to confirm the monkeypox (Orthopoxvirus) infection. We hope to receive the result by today evening", George said. Notably, the Minister also informed that the person was in close contact with a man who recently tested positive for monkeypox in UAE. The patient is currently under isolation and observation.

The outbreak of the monkeypox virus

Approximately 63 nations have reported an epidemic of the monkeypox virus, with three of those reports coming this year. The majority of the cases took place in regions of North American and European countries. The US has recorded more than 760 cases across 37 states, while Europe has reported more than 80% of the confirmed cases this year, according to the World Health Organization (WHO). WHO has assessed the overall spread of the virus as 'moderate' at the global level.

As stated by the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the virus causes a painful rash that tends to spread all over the body with various symptoms including painful pimples or blisters. According to the World Health Organisation (WHO), monkeypox is a viral zoonosis (a virus transmitted to humans from animals) with symptoms similar to those seen in the past in smallpox patients, although it is clinically less severe.