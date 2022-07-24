Monkeypox: Medical Experts Answer Questions On How The Disease Spreads And Its Symptoms

A large study in the UK has comprehensively proven that Monkeypox is an airborne disease, both through droplets and micro-aerosols, said Dr Sanjeev Bagai, Senior Paediatrician and Chairman, Nephron to Republic TV. He also stressed on the importance of sensitising the medical community about Monkeypox, which has now been declared a public health emergency by the World Health Organisation (WHO).

Dr Sanjeev Bagai, talking exclusively to Republic TV, said, “The WHO has initially said Monkeypox is not airborne. I want to state very clearly that there is a large study in the UK, which has comprehensively proven that it is airborne both through droplets and through micro-aerosols and through surfaces."

He added the incubation period of the virus ranges from 5 to 21 days with the symptomatology, which lasts between 10 to 14 days. Therefore, he recommended people should continue to wear masks when visiting crowded places and be vigilant during close contact when visiting low-ventilated places.

‘None of us (doctors) have seen Monkeypox in the recent past in our own clinical practices’: Bagai

The Monkeypox virus is new to the Indian scenario and likewise for the world too, said Bagai. He was referring to the lack of familiarity of the medical community to fight the virus. “The medical community needs to be sensitised. To be honest with the viewers, none of us have seen Monkeypox in the recent past in our own clinical practices. I think we all have to learn it. We have to read more on it and need to bring it to the attention as far as the public is concerned.”

Monkeypox: Transmission forms and precautions

The disease spreads through human-to-human transmission, through aerosol or large droplets, said Dr Sanjith Saseedharan, Consultant and Head critical care, SL Raheja Hospital. “It can also spread through the lesions, which splits, that means it spreads through secretions. Importantly it spreads through sexual transmissions, especially same-sex encounters, as per the last two studies that we have seen.”

Adding further on the ways to prevent it, he recommended, “To keep away from people who have fever or rashes. This should not be a stigma. We should reveal that a person, who has a fever, should be isolated and kept away from the rest of the people. The same precautions have been taken for COVID-19. Wearing a mask, a triple layer N-95 mask would help,” said Saseedharan.

Monkeypox scare: Centre calls for high-level meet

It’s significant to note, in the light of the World Health Organisation (WHO) declaring Monkeypox as a global emergency, the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS) also called for an emergency meeting on July 24 as India registered its fourth case of Monkeypox on the same day. The fourth case was recorded in Delhi while the other three were detected in Kerala.

The 34-year-old patient, who tested positive, didn't have any travel history. He has been kept in isolation currently at the Lok Nayak Hospital in Delhi. The diagnosis of the patient was confirmed after a diagnosis by the National Institute of Virology, Pune, as per the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.